SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of Indonesia's largest
independent tower
operator, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo)
at 'BBB-'.
Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed the
National Long-Term
Rating and national senior unsecured rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The
Outlook on the
ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Cash Flows: The ratings reflect Protelindo's leading
market position and
stable cash generation, underpinned by its long-term contracts
with mobile
operators in Indonesia. Fitch forecasts pre-dividend free cash
flow margin of
20%-30% in 2017-2018, supported by high EBITDA margin (2016:
87%). Tower rentals
are locked-in under existing contracts, although average monthly
tower leases
may come under pressure as tenancy contracts expire. As at
end-2016, Protelindo
had IDR26 trillion in locked-in revenues and an average
remaining contract
period of around five years. There are no major contracts due
for renewal in the
next two years.
Consistent Financial Policy: Protelindo remains committed to
maintaining its
investment-grade rating, and plans to operate below net
debt/last quarter
annualised (LQA) EBITDA of 3.0x (2016: 1.6x). We see scope for
M&A opportunities
as the company seeks to bolster growth. Protelindo's scale and
financial
strength should comfortably support a combination of organic and
inorganic
growth, and progressive dividends, without a material impairment
to its credit
profile. Our projections assume low to mid-single-digit revenue
growth, stable
EBITDA margins of 84%-86% and dividend payment amounting to 90%
of its
pre-dividend free cash flows, starting end-2017.
Exposure to Weaker Tenants: The ratings are however, constrained
by Protelindo's
exposure to tenants with weaker credit profiles. Protelindo
derives close to
half of its revenue from investment-grade telecom operators. Of
the remaining
revenue, PT Hutchinson 3 Indonesia (Hutch) accounts for 37%, PT
Smartfren
Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) makes up 6% and PT Internux accounts for
4%. However, we
believe Protelindo's relatively low leverage will help mitigate
this
counterparty risk.
In the absence of any M&A deals, we estimate FFO-adjusted net
leverage will
remain stable at around 2.0x, even with a possible
discontinuation of lease
payments by internet service provider, Internux. Receivables
from Internux
increased to IDR257 billion (5% of revenue) at end-2016, with
restructured
payments scheduled in early 2017.
Natural Hedge, Staggered-Debt Maturities: Protelindo's exposure
to depreciation
in the rupiah is mitigated by long-term non-cancellable tower
rental agreements,
of which agreements denominated in US dollars accounted for
35.4% of revenue in
2016. At end-2016, 58.4% of its debt was in rupiah. Protelindo
also has
well-staggered maturities, with its foreign-denominated debt
falling due only
after 2018.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Protelindo's ratings are driven by its stable cash flow
generation and
conservative financial profile. The company is also
well-positioned as
Indonesia's largest independent tower company against the
second- and
third-largest tower operators, PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
Tbk (TBI,
BB-/AA-(idn)/Stable) and PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk (STP,
BB-/A+(idn)/Stable),
respectively. Protelindo's 2.0x net leverage is low compared
with global peers,
as well as TBI's 6.0x and STP's 5.0x. Fitch believes the low
leverage should
also help Protelindo mitigate its weaker tenancy mix. Telcos
with
investment-grade international ratings account for about half of
Protelindo's
revenue, compared to TBI's 83% and STP's 64%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Yearly tower additions of 600-700 and tenancy additions of
800-1,000 in
2017-2019.
- Discontinuation of lease payments and no recovery of
receivables from
Internux.
- Operating EBITDA margin in the mid-80% range in 2017-2019.
- Capex-to-revenue ratio of 25%-36% in 2017-2019.
- Dividend payments to begin in 2017, with a payout ratio of 90%
of annual
pre-dividend free cash flows.
- No acquisitions or divestments.
- Average interest cost of 6%-7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 3.0x;
- Improvement in tenancy mix so that investment-grade telcos
account for more
than 75% of revenue; and
- Positive FCF.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 4.0x on a sustained
basis, or evidence
of weakness in Protelindo's contractual renegotiations with its
tower tenants.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Protelindo's unrestricted cash balance of
IDR2.9 trillion as
of end-2016 is sufficient to meet short-term maturities of
IDR1.5 trillion over
the next 12 months. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong,
supported by
contracted revenue, positive free cash flows and reasonable
refinancing ability
with access to capital markets and local banks.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
- Issues under the IDR6.5 trillion bond programme affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong (International ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Salman Fajari Alamsyah (National ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6818
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 35
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analyst (International ratings)
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
