(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of Indonesia's largest independent tower operator, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) at 'BBB-'. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and national senior unsecured rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Cash Flows: The ratings reflect Protelindo's leading market position and stable cash generation, underpinned by its long-term contracts with mobile operators in Indonesia. Fitch forecasts pre-dividend free cash flow margin of 20%-30% in 2017-2018, supported by high EBITDA margin (2016: 87%). Tower rentals are locked-in under existing contracts, although average monthly tower leases may come under pressure as tenancy contracts expire. As at end-2016, Protelindo had IDR26 trillion in locked-in revenues and an average remaining contract period of around five years. There are no major contracts due for renewal in the next two years. Consistent Financial Policy: Protelindo remains committed to maintaining its investment-grade rating, and plans to operate below net debt/last quarter annualised (LQA) EBITDA of 3.0x (2016: 1.6x). We see scope for M&A opportunities as the company seeks to bolster growth. Protelindo's scale and financial strength should comfortably support a combination of organic and inorganic growth, and progressive dividends, without a material impairment to its credit profile. Our projections assume low to mid-single-digit revenue growth, stable EBITDA margins of 84%-86% and dividend payment amounting to 90% of its pre-dividend free cash flows, starting end-2017. Exposure to Weaker Tenants: The ratings are however, constrained by Protelindo's exposure to tenants with weaker credit profiles. Protelindo derives close to half of its revenue from investment-grade telecom operators. Of the remaining revenue, PT Hutchinson 3 Indonesia (Hutch) accounts for 37%, PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) makes up 6% and PT Internux accounts for 4%. However, we believe Protelindo's relatively low leverage will help mitigate this counterparty risk. In the absence of any M&A deals, we estimate FFO-adjusted net leverage will remain stable at around 2.0x, even with a possible discontinuation of lease payments by internet service provider, Internux. Receivables from Internux increased to IDR257 billion (5% of revenue) at end-2016, with restructured payments scheduled in early 2017. Natural Hedge, Staggered-Debt Maturities: Protelindo's exposure to depreciation in the rupiah is mitigated by long-term non-cancellable tower rental agreements, of which agreements denominated in US dollars accounted for 35.4% of revenue in 2016. At end-2016, 58.4% of its debt was in rupiah. Protelindo also has well-staggered maturities, with its foreign-denominated debt falling due only after 2018. DERIVATION SUMMARY Protelindo's ratings are driven by its stable cash flow generation and conservative financial profile. The company is also well-positioned as Indonesia's largest independent tower company against the second- and third-largest tower operators, PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI, BB-/AA-(idn)/Stable) and PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk (STP, BB-/A+(idn)/Stable), respectively. Protelindo's 2.0x net leverage is low compared with global peers, as well as TBI's 6.0x and STP's 5.0x. Fitch believes the low leverage should also help Protelindo mitigate its weaker tenancy mix. Telcos with investment-grade international ratings account for about half of Protelindo's revenue, compared to TBI's 83% and STP's 64%. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Yearly tower additions of 600-700 and tenancy additions of 800-1,000 in 2017-2019. - Discontinuation of lease payments and no recovery of receivables from Internux. - Operating EBITDA margin in the mid-80% range in 2017-2019. - Capex-to-revenue ratio of 25%-36% in 2017-2019. - Dividend payments to begin in 2017, with a payout ratio of 90% of annual pre-dividend free cash flows. - No acquisitions or divestments. - Average interest cost of 6%-7%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 3.0x; - Improvement in tenancy mix so that investment-grade telcos account for more than 75% of revenue; and - Positive FCF. Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 4.0x on a sustained basis, or evidence of weakness in Protelindo's contractual renegotiations with its tower tenants. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: Protelindo's unrestricted cash balance of IDR2.9 trillion as of end-2016 is sufficient to meet short-term maturities of IDR1.5 trillion over the next 12 months. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong, supported by contracted revenue, positive free cash flows and reasonable refinancing ability with access to capital markets and local banks. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' - Issues under the IDR6.5 trillion bond programme affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong (International ratings) Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Salman Fajari Alamsyah (National ratings) Analyst +62 21 2988 6818 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 35 Jakarta 12910 Secondary Analyst (International ratings) Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001