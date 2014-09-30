(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Provincial de
Reaseguros, C.A.'s (Pro Re) International Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B' with a Negative Outlook and its National IFS
rating at 'A-(ven)'
with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Pro Re's improving
profitability as a
result of its good technical performance, with a combined ratio
consistently
below 100%, as well as its adequate capitalization and liquidity
position.
However, Pro Re's ratings are currently capped by Venezuela
sovereign's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B', while the Negative
Outlook on the
company's International rating is in line with the Negative
Outlook on the
sovereign ratings. This is because Pro Re has an important level
of government
debt holdings (24% of invested assets as of June 2014), and it
does not have
sufficient overseas business diversification to counterbalance
this. Venezuela
remains as the main market in the company's geographical
distribution of gross
written premiums (97% of total as of June 2014).
Fitch has also considered the small scale of the company
compared with global
and regional reinsurance companies and the high potential for
government
intervention in the private sector.
As of June 2014 Pro Re's high profitability is driven by its
good combined ratio
(77%) as a result of a continued strong growth rate in premiums
(61%), even
higher than its forecast (55%), and by a good performance on the
net loss ratio
(31% average in the last five years) offsetting a high expense
structure. The
company's operating margins improved to 16% in June 2014 from
13% in June 2013.
On the other hand, Fitch notes a relevant participation of
unrealized gains from
revaluation of real estate assets (38% of total capital as of
June 2014);
however the capital position of the company benefits from a high
profitability
and the reinvestment of 100% of profits in the last years.
Therefore, Pro Re's
shows an improvement on its leverage ratios, although still
above the median of
higher rated reinsurance companies around the world.
Fitch also notes the adequate liquidity position of the company,
which increased
during the last year due to the high growth dynamic in premiums.
Fitch expects
the company to sustain an adequate liquidity position as a
result of a
conservative allocation of its investment portfolio in
fixed-income instruments
(80% of invested assets as of June 2014), the absence of
financial debt and the
reasonable behavior of its retrocessionaires. Pro Re's liquid
assets/net
reserves and liquid assets/liabilities ratios were of 2.1x and
1.1x,
respectively as of June 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers that an upgrade is unlikely in the near future
because Pro Re's
International rating is currently rated at Venezuela's long-term
IDR.
Consequently, additional negative movements in the sovereign
rating may trigger
negative movements in Pro Re's ratings, while a change in the
sovereign Outlook
to Stable, could also lead to a Stable Outlook for the company.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
sustained
deterioration in Pro Re's operating performance with a combined
ratio above
100%, a significant deterioration in its operating leverage
ratio exceeding
3.5x, and a reduction in liquid asset/net reserves ratio to less
than 1.0x.
Meanwhile under a higher sovereign rating scenario, key rating
triggers that
could lead to an upgrade include a significant improvement in
operating leverage
ratio below 3.0x and a liquid asset/net reserves ratio that
remain steadily
above 2.0x.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
