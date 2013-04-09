(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (Persero)'s (SMF)
National
Long-Term Rating and its rupiah senior bond at 'AA(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
SMF's medium term notes with a maturity of 370 days have also
been affirmed at
'F1+(idn)'. A list of ratings is provided at the end of this
commentary.
Rating Action Rationale
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of extraordinary state
support for the
company if ever needed. This expectation is based on SMF's
policy role in
developing the secondary mortgage market in Indonesia and its
100% direct state
ownership. The ratings also factor in the absence of an explicit
state guarantee
for SMF's liabilities and lower systemic importance relative to
large
state-owned Indonesian banks.
Rating Driver and Sensitivities
Downward rating pressure could arise from any perceived
reduction in the
government's willingness to provide extraordinary support to
SMF, especially if
SMF's mandate were to become less crucial for the mortgage
sector development,
although this seems unlikely in the medium-term. Although
limited by SMF's small
size relative to larger government banks and the absence of
explicit state
guarantee, positive rating action for SMF is possible if its
policy role were to
become even more systemically importance and backed by more
tangible forms of
state support.
Fitch expects SMF to expand its loan portfolio by IDR1.4trn in
2013, supported
mainly by debt issues. Loans to banks and finance companies have
grown
significantly to IDR4trn at end-September 2012 (December 2011:
IDR2.6trn), due
to increasing mortgage demand amid low interest rates. These
mortgage lenders
apply SMF's strict lending criteria on top of their own in their
loan
disbursements to borrowers - including that borrower must be the
first-time
buyer, a maximum loan to value of 70%, a debt to income ratio of
35% and maximum
limit per loan of about USD30,000). At end-September 2012 all
loans were
classified as performing.
SMF's policy role is expanding as it facilitated the launch of
five onshore
residential mortgage-backed securities totaling IDR2.96trn in
2009-2012. This is
in line with SMF's long-term plan to develop its role as credit
guarantor for
mortgage lenders or mortgage-backed issues in addition to being
a fund provider.
Although borrowing costs in the market are low, Fitch expects
SMF's
profitability to remain thin given its role to provide long-term
funding for the
primary mortgage market at competitive rates. Profitability is
not SMF's main
key objective due to its public policy role.
SMF was established by the government of Indonesia in 2005 and
is regulated and
supervised by the Ministry of Finance.
The rating actions are detailed as below:
- National Long Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Stable
Outlook
- National Short Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
- Senior unsecured bond III/2010: affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
- Senior unsecured bond programme 2011: affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
- Senior unsecured bond programme tranche I 2011: affirmed at
'AA(idn)'
- Senior unsecured bond programme tranche II 2012: affirmed at
'AA(idn)'
- Medium term notes IV/2012: affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6407
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Prudential Tower Lt. 20
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012,"National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
