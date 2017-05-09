(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based
tower operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk's (STP) Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating of
'BB-'. Fitch Ratings Indonesia has simultaneously affirmed the
National
Long-Term Rating at 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook on the issuer ratings
is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Pratama Agung Pte. Ltd.'s USD300m 6.25%
guaranteed
senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'BB-'. The notes are
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by STP and are therefore rated at the
same level as STP's
Long-Term IDR.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
commentary.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Size, Leverage Drive Ratings: STP's ratings continue to be
driven by its smaller
size of under 7,000 towers and slower tower growth relative to
Indonesia's
top-two tower companies, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Protelindo,
BBB-/AAA(idn)/Stable) and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk
(TBI,
BB-/AA-(idn)/Stable). STP's net leverage on a hedged basis of
around 5.0x is
much higher than Protelindo's 2.0x, but lower than TBI's 6.0x.
Stable Credit Profile: STP's ratings reflect its long-term
cash-flow visibility,
supported by its tower leasing contracts and robust EBITDA
margins. Counterparty
risk is moderate as investment-grade telcos accounted for 64% of
its revenue in
2016. Fitch expects STP's credit profile to remain stable,
although a possible
discontinuation of lease payments by long-term evolution (LTE)
mobile broadband
operator PT Internux could remove around 5% of its annual
revenue. Receivables
from Internux rose to IDR321 billion (18% of revenue) at
end-2016; both parties
are still in the midst of finalising a payment schedule to
recover
long-outstanding receivables.
Net Leverage around 5.0x: The Stable Outlook reflects our
expectations that
STP's FFO-adjusted net leverage will be around 5.0x in 2017-2018
(2016: 4.9x),
below the 5.5x threshold at which we are likely to take negative
rating action.
We expect STP to generate limited free cash flow in 2017,
although the IDR300
billion compensation received from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
Tbk (Telkom,
BBB-/Positive) for the termination of its CDMA lease should help
with working
capital requirements.
Organic-Driven Growth: Our projections assume steady tower
additions of 300-350
and around 600-700 tenancies yearly, underpinned by the rollout
of LTE
technology to meet increasing data consumption, and the ensuing
demand for
bandwidth. In addition, STP's strategy to monetise its
fibre-optic backbone
(2,712km at end-2016) through long-term lease contracts could
provide revenue
growth and diversification. The tower business accounted for 90%
of revenue, and
the non-tower and fibre-related business 10% in 2016.
Low Acquisition Risk: Fitch does not expect STP to undertake
large debt-funded
acquisitions given the low headroom on its incurrence covenant
(net debt/last
quarter annualised EBITDA of 5.5x) in its unsecured bond
documents. As such, any
acquisitions are likely to be small, equity-funded or transacted
through share
swaps.
Hedging In Place: Approximately 87% of STP's debt was US-dollar
denominated at
end-2016. STP fully hedged the principal through currency swaps,
mitigating its
exposure to rupiah depreciation. Only 57% of the interest
payment was hedged
against forex risk, but this is partly offset by STP's USD3
million of annual
tower revenue from PT Hutchison Indonesia Tbk, which provides a
natural hedge.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
STP's ratings reflect the stability and visibility of the tower
company's cash
flows, and moderate counterparty risk, with investment-grade
telcos accounting
for 64% of its 2016 revenue. Tower revenues are supported by
long-term lease
contracts with Indonesian mobile operators, which we believe
justify the higher
leverage metrics than for most corporate credits. STP operates
on a smaller
scale, and organically grows at a slower pace compared with its
closest peer
TBI. TBI also has a better tenancy mix as investment-grade
telcos accounted for
83% of its revenue. However, this is offset by STP's lower net
leverage of 5.0x,
against TBI's 6.0x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow in the low to mid-single digits in 2017 and
2018.
- Yearly addition of 300-350 towers and around 600-700
tenancies.
- Discontinuation of lease payments and no recovery of
receivables from
Internux.
- Stable operating EBITDA margins of 83%-84% in 2017-2018.
- IDR300 billion of compensation paid by Telkom in January 2017
due to lease
termination post-closure of CDMA services.
- Capex/revenue ratio of 35%-45%.
- Average interest cost of around 11.5%.
- No dividend payments or acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage lower than 4.0x on a sustained basis
along with
revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos remaining
above 60%.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease
defaults by
weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage above 5.5x on
a sustained
basis. An increase in leverage could also result from
larger-than-expected capex
guidance that will reduce positive FCF.
- A fall in revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos to
below 50%.
LIQUIDITY
Reliant of Refinancing: At end-2016, STP had IDR185 billion in
unrestricted
cash, and IDR100 billion in short-term maturities relating to
its revolving
credit. The company's liquidity is strengthened by its
long-dated debt profile
and IDR480 billion of unutilised banking lines. The majority of
STP's debt will
fall due after 2018, consisting of the USD225 million senior
secured term loan
due in December 2019 and USD300 million 6.25% unsecured notes
due on 24 February
2020. We expect the company to refinance its borrowings with
rupiah-denominated
debt over the next few years. The USD300 million bond has an
optional redemption
after February 2018 at 103% - an option STP may consider if
cheaper rupiah
refinancing is available.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Pratama Agung Pte Ltd
- USD300m 6.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020
affirmed at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong (International ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Salman Fajari Alamsyah (National ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6818
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 35
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analyst (International ratings)
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001