(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed QBE
Insurance Group
Limited's (QBE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-',
and affirmed its
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
The Outlook is
Negative. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of QBE's ratings reflect its solid and improving
capital ratios,
improving financial leverage ratios, a historically strong
underwriting
performance supported by sound aggregate management and a
comprehensive
reinsurance program, and a low risk investment portfolio.
Offsetting these strengths is Fitch's uncertainty around the
future
supportability of the group's significant level of goodwill
(USD3.9bn at
end-2013), and the potential for financial flexibility to be
constrained as a
result of further impairments, operational underperformance and
weak earnings.
The group is targeting stronger capital and financial leverage
ratios which will
help build buffers into the group's ratings that have previously
been absent.
Coverage of the regulatory prescribed capital amount (PCA) was a
solid 1.56x at
end-June 2014 (1H14), and will strengthen as a result of debt
and equity
initiatives. Moreover, the composition of the capital base will
improve as
USD750m of new ordinary equity will retire USD500m of
subordinated debt, and
USD700m of new Tier 2 subordinated debt will retire USD400m of
senior debt.
QBE is targeting a higher PCA range of 1.7x to 1.9x, and outside
of the debt and
equity initiatives, plans to achieve this through the sale of US
and Australian
underwriting agencies and a partial float of QBE Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance
Limited. Fitch and the Australian regulator do not give any
capital benefit to
the goodwill associated with the agencies, so the monetisation
of this will
strengthen Fitch's assessment of capital and Australian
regulatory capital
ratios.
QBE's financial leverage, measured by adjusted debt to total
capital, was 26% at
1H14, which is slightly above the mid-point when compared to
Fitch's median
criteria guideline for an 'A' rated insurer. However, the size
of the impairment
in 2013 and materiality of QBE's remaining goodwill means Fitch
also places a
greater emphasis on financial leverage excluding goodwill. Under
this
calculation the financial leverage was 34% at 1H14 which is
below Fitch's 'A'
median criteria guideline.
QBE has traditionally operated with higher financial leverage
than similarly
rated peers, and a track record of strong earnings and
underwriting performances
have provided the group good access to equity and debt capital
markets, when
required. However, in Fitch's opinion further significant
underperformance could
erode QBE's historically strong financial flexibility, which
would not be
consistent with an 'A+' rating.
Measured by the combined ratio (CR), the group's underwriting
performance has
trended lower and was 96% in H114 (end-2013: 98%) against a five
year average of
94% to end-2013. This remains comparable to similar and more
highly rated peers,
and compares favourably against Fitch's median criteria
guideline of 103% for an
'A' rating category. QBE is forecasting a stronger underwriting
performance in
H214, and a CR for 2014 of between 95% and 96%. H114 included a
one off USD170m
in reserve strengthening, mainly from the group's Argentinian
workers
compensation business.
Fitch considers it important for QBE to generate above average
underwriting
results to support earnings and interest coverage, given the
group's high level
of intangibles and low yielding, low risk investment portfolio.
The latter is
dominated by highly rated short duration cash and fixed income
securities, and
in the current low interest rate environment, the total
investment yield has
fallen from 5.5% (running yield 2.6%) in 2009 to 2.6% (running
yield 2.1%) in
2013. On an annualised basis, QBE generated a 2.7% and 2.1%
total investment and
running yield, respectively in 1H14.
EBITDA interest coverage remains weak, increasing to 4x in 1H14
from a low of 3x
in 2013, and has averaged 6x over the five years to end-2013.
Lower financial
leverage and stronger operating performance would result in
higher interest
coverage ratios. However, the protracted nature of the group's
problems results
in a residual level of uncertainty around future operating
performance. Finance
costs rose from USD191m in 2009 to USD345m in 2013 as the group
used higher
leverage to finance acquisitions but had declined to USD150m in
1H14 (1H13:
USD168m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
further goodwill
impairments, indicating more underlying operational problems and
a failure to
achieve an EBITDA interest coverage of 5x in 2014. In these
circumstances, Fitch
would place a greater emphasis on financial leverage excluding
goodwill and
under this calculation; this ratio would not be in line with an
'A' rated
insurer.
The key rating triggers that could result in a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include substantial progress toward a return of EBITDA interest
coverage of 7x
and reserve redundancies. The agency includes the impact of
movements in the
central estimates, risk margins and discount rates in assessing
reserve
adequacy. Fitch would expect to see these occur without any
weakening of capital
or financial leverage ratios.
List of rating actions:
QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative;
USD600,000,000 senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+';
GBP300,000,000 perpetual preferred securities affirmed at
'BBB-';
USD1,000,000,000 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'; and
GBP325,000,000 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'.
QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
QBE Insurance (International) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
QBE Insurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
QBE Re (Europe) Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
QBE Reinsurance Corporation:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
Equator Reinsurances Limited:
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative.
Contacts:
Analysts
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairman
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 3530 1250
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
