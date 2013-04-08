SYDNEY, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Queensland
Treasury
Corporation's (QTC) guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating at
'AAA'. A list of
affected issues can be found below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating
reflects the
affirmation of the Commonwealth of Australia at 'AAA' on 28
March 2013. QTC has
issued bonds which benefit from a guarantee of the Commonwealth
of Australia.
QTC is a funding vehicle wholly owned by the State of Queensland
('AA'/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the Commonwealth of Australia-backed securities
are linked to the
ratings of the sovereign. A downgrade of the Long-term Issuer
Default Rating of
the Commonwealth of Australia will result in a downgrade of
QTC's guaranteed
senior unsecured debt rating.
RATING ACTION
Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC):
Senior unsecured debt rating guaranteed by the Commonwealth of
Australia
affirmed at 'AAA'.
14-Aug-2013 AUD 4,100,573,000 6% AAA - - AU000QT40424
14-Oct-2015 AUD 2,008,600,000 6% AAA - - AU000QT40358
14-Sep-2017 AUD 2,050,000,000 6% AAA - - AU0000XQLQH7
14-Jun-2021 AUD 539,395,000 6% AAA - - AU000QT40341
Contacts:
Matthew Wright
Director
+61 2 8256 0323
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 7611
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable Criteria: 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012;
'International Local and Regional Governments Ratings Criteria -
Outside the
United States', dated 17 August 2012;-unable to find this
criteria in the
system, can you check title pls? and 'Ratings of Public Sector
Entities Outside
the United States', dated 4 March 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com
