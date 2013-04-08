SYDNEY, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Queensland Treasury Corporation's (QTC) guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating at 'AAA'. A list of affected issues can be found below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating reflects the affirmation of the Commonwealth of Australia at 'AAA' on 28 March 2013. QTC has issued bonds which benefit from a guarantee of the Commonwealth of Australia. QTC is a funding vehicle wholly owned by the State of Queensland ('AA'/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the Commonwealth of Australia-backed securities are linked to the ratings of the sovereign. A downgrade of the Long-term Issuer Default Rating of the Commonwealth of Australia will result in a downgrade of QTC's guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating. RATING ACTION Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC): Senior unsecured debt rating guaranteed by the Commonwealth of Australia affirmed at 'AAA'. 14-Aug-2013 AUD 4,100,573,000 6% AAA - - AU000QT40424 14-Oct-2015 AUD 2,008,600,000 6% AAA - - AU000QT40358 14-Sep-2017 AUD 2,050,000,000 6% AAA - - AU0000XQLQH7 14-Jun-2021 AUD 539,395,000 6% AAA - - AU000QT40341 Contacts: Matthew Wright Director +61 2 8256 0323 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 7680 7611 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria: 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012; 'International Local and Regional Governments Ratings Criteria - Outside the United States', dated 17 August 2012;-unable to find this criteria in the system, can you check title pls? and 'Ratings of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States', dated 4 March 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.