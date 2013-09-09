(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quion Groep B.V.'s (Quion) Dutch Residential Primary and Special
Servicer Ratings at 'RPS2' and RSS2', respectively.
The affirmation reflects the increased portfolio value largely due to the
insourcing of a new portfolio of EUR4.9bn consisting of both consumer loans and
mortgages in June 2013. In Fitch's view, this will help to reduce the impact of
clients transferring assets away from the company in the mid-term. Furthermore,
Quion managed to maintain steady origination levels in 2012 against the current
decline in origination levels in the Netherlands, which helps maintain stable
income from primary servicing.
In addition, the take on of consumer loans enables Quion to broaden its
servicing expertise in the competitive market environment for third-party
servicing mandates in the Netherlands and demonstrates its strong commitment to
business development.
The rating is further supported by the company's robust risk management
framework. Quion uses a combination of internal audit resource from its parent,
Blauwtrust Group (BTG) and a Big Four consultancy to maintain an ISAE3402 Type
II certification. In May 2012 risk, compliance and internal audit functions have
been centralised within one team at BTG/group level Fitch considers this model
beneficial as it creates synergies and enables knowledge share between the
related areas.
With regards to its financial condition Quion does not benefit from the support
of a rated parent. The company showed a profit for the second consecutive year
after posting a loss in 2010 and has credit lines at its disposition.
The affirmation of the special servicer rating also incorporates Quion's
innovative servicing strategies. Quion faces the challenging environment in the
Netherlands with intense borrower contact strategies. The company starts to
enhance its servicing offering with the recent roll out of a pilot focussing on
the prevention of arrears.
Fitch believes that Quion's systems are fit-for-purpose. The company benefits
from a modern data warehouse that provides good data quality to external
parties. The Quion Service Platform has now been in place for 12 months and
efficiency gains still need to be proven in the short and mid-term. In Fitch's
opinion, the mid- and back-office platform has scope to mature further within
the next one to two years.
At end-December 2012, Quion's residential servicing portfolio totalled EUR25.9bn
(2011: EUR25.0bn) comprising 148,883 loans (2011: 145,686). RMBS represents 62%
(2011: 56%) of total by value. While Quion acts as primary servicer of the whole
portfolio, the company is also named special servicer on the majority of its
portfolio/ transactions totalling EUR22.8bn (2011: 20.97bn).
Fitch used its global servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer's
operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar Dutch
servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information
provided to Fitch by Quion.