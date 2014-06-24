(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rabobank Group's (Rabobank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. Fitch has also affirmed Rabobank's central organisation, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA's (Rabobank Nederland) Long-term IDR at 'AA-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Given the strong cross-support mechanism within the group, Fitch bases its analysis of Rabobank's creditworthiness on consolidated figures for the group and only assigns a VR to Rabobank, in line with its Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms. KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Outlook on Rabobank's Long-term IDR continues to reflect pressure on Rabobank's credit metrics compared with those of other highly rated banks. Rabobank's robust capitalisation is a key rating strength and the main driver of the VR. However, it is no longer outstanding relative to peers, in particular those facing high regulatory requirements such as the Swedish banks. Rabobank is targeting a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 14% in 2016, and Fitch expects the bank to build up an extra capital buffer for its senior unsecured creditors, in particular in the context of the upcoming bail-in regime. To retain the 'aa-' VR, Rabobank will need to improve its weak structural operating profitability, the first buffer to absorb losses. We expect that Rabobank will aim to achieve this by delivering on its cost-cutting and repricing initiatives in 2014 although some uncertainty remains around its ability to achieve its stated return on equity targets. Rabobank's income statement was materially affected by non-recurring items in 2013. Excluding those that Fitch deems as non-operating and taking into account Fitch's reclassification of the payments of the hybrid securities coupons as interest expenses, the bank reported an operating loss. Rabobank's ratings take into account the bank's leading market positions in retail and SME banking in the Netherlands and food and agriculture financing in selected international markets. They also reflect its prudent risk management, underpinned by conservative underwriting standards. The group has set down clearer strategic objectives, including refocusing on its core markets and businesses and clearly defining its risk appetite. However, management has to prove its ability to deliver on these objectives, including meeting its new financial targets. Rabobank's balance sheet profile is strong, although the level of unreserved impaired loans is high for the rating, making the bank vulnerable to falling collateral values. Rabobank's large portfolio of residential mortgage loans has continued to perform strongly compared with the other large Dutch banks. However, the quality of corporate lending, particularly to domestic SMEs and commercial real estate-related, has been severely hit by two consecutive years of economic recession in the Netherlands. Rabobank is structurally reliant on wholesale funding, due to a structural shortage of deposits in the Dutch banking system. Funding is therefore sensitive to investor confidence. However, Rabobank's liquidity buffer is ample and its liquidity management is prudent. This enables it to sustain a prolonged period of capital markets closure. RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT In light of the sizeable costs taken in 2013 for restructuring and de-risking, Fitch expects non-recurring costs to be much smaller in future. However, if earnings continue to be insufficient, the ratings could be downgraded. Rabobank's VR is also sensitive to a renewed downturn in the Dutch economy, which is currently not expected by the agency. Fitch expects the group's cautious underwriting policies and risk management to limit further deterioration in asset quality indicators. Given its wholesale funding reliance, Rabobank's ratings are sensitive to material reductions in its capitalisation or liquidity profile and to investor sentiment turning against it. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that the Dutch state (AAA/Negative) would support Rabobank, if required. This opinion derives from Rabobank's systemic importance in the Netherlands, as the leading retail bank with around one-third of total domestic household deposits. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's view, these two developments will dilute the influence the Netherlands has in deciding how Dutch banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if they fail solvability assessments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are primarily sensitive to further progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign if ever required, despite its systemic importance will diminish substantially. Fitch expects that the BRRD will be translated into national legislation in the near team and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to being ready in the next one to two years. Fitch expects to then downgrade Rabobank's Support Rating to '5' and revise its Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a downgrade of the Netherlands' sovereign rating) to provide support. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Rabobank Nederland are notched off Rabobank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed and are sensitive to any change in Rabobank's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt are rated one notch below Rabobank's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared to average recoveries. The non-innovative Tier 1 securities and preferred stock are rated four notches below Rabobank's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). The perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996 and XS0703303262) are rated five notches below Rabobank's VR: two of the notches represent the potentially high loss severity associated with the deeply subordinated securities. The other three notches represent Fitch's assessment of the incremental non-performance risk of the securities taking into account their high triggers. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Rabobank Nederland is the group's central bank and it is part of the cross-support scheme, hence its IDRs are aligned with those of Rabobank. The rating actions are as follows: Rabobank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Rabobank Nederland Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Long-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at 'AA-' Short-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at 'F1+' Senior Long-term market-linked notes: affirmed at 'AA-emr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Hybrid capital (non innovative Tier 1 and preferred stock): affirmed at 'BBB+' Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS0583302996 and XS0703303262): affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 1 44 29 91 26 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. 