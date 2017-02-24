(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Cooperatieve Rabobank
U.A.'s (Rabobank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'
with a Stable
Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+' and Short-Term IDR at
'F1+'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this Rating Action
Commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'AA-(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to Rabobank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant
derivative
counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer
ratings and express
Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under
derivative
contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties.
The rating actions are part of a portfolio review of major Dutch
banking groups
rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
Rabobank's Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are one notch
above the bank's
VR because Fitch believes the risk of default on senior
obligations, as measured
by the Long-Term IDR, is lower than the risk of the bank
failing, as measured by
its VR.
The one-notch uplift reflects the bank's significant qualifying
junior debt
buffer, which could be made available to protect senior
obligations from default
in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part
of a
private-sector solution (ie distressed debt exchange) to avoid a
resolution
action.
Without such a private sector solution, we would expect a
resolution action to
be taken on Rabobank when it breaches minimum capital
requirements, and we have
assumed that the intervention point would be around the bank's
current minimum
common equity tier 1 (CET1) requirement of 6.25% (Pillar 1 and
Pillar 2 -
excluding the capital conservation (CCB) and the domestic
systemic importance
(DSIFI) buffers). We further assume Rabobank would need to meet
its total
minimum capital requirements immediately after a resolution
action, which on a
fully loaded basis, including the CCB and DSIFI buffers,
currently amounts to
15.25% of total risk exposure amount (REA). Taking also into
account additional
undisclosed Pillar 2 guidance as well as a potential risk-weight
increase in a
stress scenario, a qualifying junior debt buffer of 10% of REA
would most likely
be sufficient to restore the group's viability without hitting
senior credits.
At end-June 2016, the qualifying junior debt buffer was 11.5% of
REA. Fitch has
also assumed that the bank will maintain a sufficient buffer,
given its stated
targets of CET1 and total capital ratios of at least 14% and at
least 25% by
2020.
A DCR has been assigned to Rabobank due to its significant
derivatives activity.
The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because under
Dutch
legislation, derivative counterparties have no preferential
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
VR
Rabobank's VR is underpinned by its modest risk appetite, which
Fitch believes
will remain central to the bank's strategy. The rating is also
supported by the
bank's leading market position in Dutch retail banking,
complemented by a solid
franchise in the global food and agriculture sectors. The rating
factors in the
expectation that Rabobank's capitalisation will continue to
improve, and that
the bank will maintain prudent liquidity and diversified
funding.
Rabobank's underlying profitability has improved in recent
years, largely as a
result of lower LICs, but it remains weaker than similarly rated
peers' due to
weaker cost efficiency. Fitch expects the gap to narrow and
structural
profitability to improve through significant cost-cutting
initiatives, including
reducing staff by an additional 7000 by 2018 (around 15% of the
current
workforce. Rabobank reported again much lower loan impairment
charges (LICs) in
2016, and while they are currently at an unsustainably low level
(7bp of private
sector gross loans reported), we expect the bank will continue
to benefit from
the benign operating environment and the current low
interest-rate environment.
We also expect Rabobank to maintain a prudent approach to risk
and to focus on
core markets, where the bank has tightened its risk appetite.
Asset quality is in line with domestic peers, and the ratio of
impaired to gross
loans, as reported by the bank, improved to 4.3% at end-2016
(end-2015: 4.5%).
Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2017, but the bank still
has notable
exposure to commercial real estate, which is of weaker quality.
The bank's
reserve coverage of just over 40% is relatively low but
acceptable in light of a
high share of well-collateralised loans. Rabobank's large
residential mortgage
loan portfolio, which represents just below half of total loans,
has proved
particularly resilient through the cycle compared with domestic
peers'.
Rabobank's capitalisation is solid and continues to improve. At
end-2016, the
pro forma fully loaded CET1 ratio was 14.3% (including Rabobank
Certificates
issued in January 2017). Fitch estimates that net impaired loans
represented
about 35% of Fitch-adjusted equity at end-2016 (including the
newly issued
Rabobank Certificates), a high level compared to similarly rated
peers. This
should improve as the stock of impaired loans continues to
decrease. The fully
loaded leverage ratio of 4.6% at the same date compared well
with peers.
To further strengthen its balance-sheet flexibility and to meet
potential future
capital requirements, Rabobank is also considering reducing its
balance sheet
significantly. In 2016 the bank sold some mortgage portfolios as
well as a car
leasing subsidiary, and some further portfolio sales are
possible in 2017.
Rabobank remains structurally reliant on wholesale funding,
making it sensitive
to investor confidence. The group's liquidity management is
prudent and its
liquidity buffer is ample with a total buffer of High Quality
Liquid Assets
(HQLA) of EUR103bn (16% of assets) at end-2016 compared to the
bank's total
wholesale funding of EUR191bn.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's view
that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the sovereign if Rabobank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Rabobank are
notched off
Rabobank's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated
(lower Tier 2)
debt is rated one notch below Rabobank's VR to reflect the
above-average loss
severity of this type of debt compared with average recoveries.
The non-innovative old-style Tier 1 securities and preferred
stock are rated
four notches below Rabobank's VR to reflect the higher loss
severity risk of
these securities compared with average recoveries (two notches
from the VR) and
the high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).
The perpetual non-cumulative capital securities and the
additional Tier 1
capital notes are rated five notches below Rabobank's VR. Two
notches represent
the potentially high loss severity associated with the deeply
subordinated
securities. The other three notches represent Fitch's assessment
of the
incremental non-performance risk of the securities taking into
account their
fully discretionary coupon payments, which Fitch considers the
most easily
triggered form of loss absorption.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-Term IDR, DCR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to
a change in the
bank's VR as they are notched up from the bank's VR.
These ratings are also sensitive to a material reduction in the
size of the
qualifying junior debt buffer, in particular should it fall
below 10% of REA.
The notching is also sensitive to changes in assumptions on the
resolution
intervention point and post-resolution capital needs, and the
development of
resolution planning more generally.
VR
Rabobank's VR is sensitive to material setbacks in the improving
trend in the
bank's structural profitability or a failure to reduce the ratio
of net impaired
loans to capital. A reduced focus on maintaining a high
liquidity buffer would
also put pressure on the ratings, due to the group's wholesale
funding reliance.
Rabobank's ratings are also sensitive to investor sentiment
turning against it.
An upgrade is unlikely given its already high level.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the Support Rating or upward revision of the
Support Rating Floor
would be contingent on a positive change in the Dutch
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view,
although not
impossible.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital are all notched down
from the bank's
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in Rabobank's
VR.
Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities and additional Tier
1 capital notes
are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the
probability of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in Rabobank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Derivative counterparty rating: assigned at 'AA-(dcr)'
Long-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at
'AA-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt (EMTN and GMTN): affirmed at
'F1+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior long-term market-linked notes: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid capital (non innovative Tier 1 and preferred stock):
affirmed at 'BBB'
Perpetual non-cumulative capital securities (XS1400626690 and
XS0703303262):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 capital notes (XS1171914515): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019509
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001