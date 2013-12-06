LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ras Al
Khaimah's (RAK)
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDRs) at 'A' with a
Stable Outlook. The Short-term foreign currency IDR is also
affirmed at F1. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+', which is at the same level
as that of the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), of which RAK is a member.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance the benefits of RAK's membership of the UAE,
its low debt
and strong fiscal current surplus against weaknesses in data
quality and in the
macro policy environment.
RAK benefits from the UAE's strong fiscal and external sector
positions
(supported by Abu Dhabi's (AA/Stable) oil income and wealth).
External finances
do not constrain RAK's ratings at the current level. Potential
exceptional
support from the federal government (FG) is not factored into
the ratings.
The government is small (revenue less than 20% of GDP). Most
basic public
services and infrastructure are provided directly by the FG,
relieving RAK of
many of the obligations of a normal sovereign.
Gross debt ratios are significantly lower than 'A' category
medians. RAK's first
Sukuk offering since 2010 was issued in October 2013. As a
result, public debt
will rise to over 27% of GDP in 2013, although repayments in
2014 will reduce
gross debt to below 20% of GDP. Fitch assumes that public debt
will remain at
close to 20% of GDP in the medium term, placing RAK at less than
half the median
debt level for its peer group. In the absence of a developed
local capital
market, debt is mostly (over 90%) foreign currency and
externally issued.
RAK runs a current budget surplus (excluding capex and financial
investments).
It is estimated by Fitch to be 4.9% of GDP by end-2013, with the
overall budget
registering a near balanced position after incurring a small
deficit of 0.3% in
2012. Increased revenues from key industries including from
public sector
enterprises, port activity (customs) and minerals (construction,
steel and
cement production) are supporting an improved fiscal trajectory,
with
authorities projecting an overall 2.2% of GDP surplus in 2014.
Planned
investment can be financed without incurring deficits or net new
debt.
Debt management has improved and debt has fallen since 2009,
when a heavy
investment programme as well as support for SOEs in the wake of
the Dubai crisis
caused debt to peak at 31% of GDP. Debt is now largely
centralised and the
government compiles quarterly financial statements for the
overall public
sector. Although sovereigns usually report at the central or
general government
level, for RAK, where SOE performance is crucial to fiscal and
economic
development, reporting at the public sector level provides
assurance that SOEs
are well managed and will not over-borrow.
GDP growth is estimated by Fitch to exceed 'A' category peers.
However, national
accounts data are weak and lack of other high frequency data
make tracking the
economy difficult. The government is devoting more resources to
data provision,
but is hampered to some extent by weaknesses at the FG level.
RAK is benefiting from the upgrading of regional infrastructure,
with the
implementation of a vast project pipeline seeing increased
activity in
construction, manufacturing, tourism, and real estate. Dubai's
Expo 2020 win
could bring further positive spill-over to RAK, with an increase
in construction
leading up to the expo and a boost to sentiment. However, this
may also
contribute to an expected rise in inflation, with Fitch
estimating subdued
inflation for 2013 (at 1.5%) to be followed by a pick-up to
around 3.3% by 2015.
Monetary policy is a federal responsibility. The long-standing
peg to the USD
has brought stability, but real interest rates have been
negative for a
prolonged period and have at times fuelled speculative activity.
Inflation is
generally higher and more volatile than peers.
RAK's location by the Straits of Hormuz, with many of the
manufacturing
industries that have set up in the various free zones reliant on
open trade
routes via the straits, exposes it to geopolitical risks
relating to a potential
conflict with Iran that may result in their closure. Following
the signing of a
six-month deal between Iran and the US, UK, France, Russia,
China and Germany
(P5+1 deal) in November 2013, near-term risks of a military
confrontation with
Iran have eased significantly over the course of the deal.
However, it remains
to be seen whether a final deal, which would permanently reduce
geopolitical
risks, can be brokered.
Like other sovereigns in the region, voice and accountability
and institutional
checks on the executive are weak compared with peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- Improved economic data would help monitor the progress of
RAK's business model
in raising per capita incomes and creating jobs
- Lower debt and strengthened fiscal buffers would be
beneficial, given past
volatility of revenue streams
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- A weakening in public finances not associated with capital
projects and if
sustained for a prolonged period would bring downward rating
pressure
- A materialisation of potential contingent liabilities
resulting in a marked
increase in the net debt position
- An outbreak of hostilities in the region, particularly
affecting the nearby
Straits of Hormuz, would bring negative rating pressure
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The current political and financial relationships linking
individual emirates
within the UAE federal system are assumed to be maintained. In
particular, no
weakening of support from the FG and Abu Dhabi for the smaller
emirates is
envisaged
- No challenge to the rule of the royal family or the current
succession
- RAK is in a volatile region and its rating factors in existing
tensions and
conflicts which are assumed to continue but not materially
worsen. However,
there is a risk that the UAE could become entwined in
hostilities in the event
of an Israeli and/or US military strike on Iran. The impact on
RAK in such a
scenario is assumed to be limited. In particular, prolonged
closure of the
Straits of Hormuz is regarded as a low probability event.
