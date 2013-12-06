LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ras Al Khaimah's (RAK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term foreign currency IDR is also affirmed at F1. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+', which is at the same level as that of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), of which RAK is a member. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings balance the benefits of RAK's membership of the UAE, its low debt and strong fiscal current surplus against weaknesses in data quality and in the macro policy environment. RAK benefits from the UAE's strong fiscal and external sector positions (supported by Abu Dhabi's (AA/Stable) oil income and wealth). External finances do not constrain RAK's ratings at the current level. Potential exceptional support from the federal government (FG) is not factored into the ratings. The government is small (revenue less than 20% of GDP). Most basic public services and infrastructure are provided directly by the FG, relieving RAK of many of the obligations of a normal sovereign. Gross debt ratios are significantly lower than 'A' category medians. RAK's first Sukuk offering since 2010 was issued in October 2013. As a result, public debt will rise to over 27% of GDP in 2013, although repayments in 2014 will reduce gross debt to below 20% of GDP. Fitch assumes that public debt will remain at close to 20% of GDP in the medium term, placing RAK at less than half the median debt level for its peer group. In the absence of a developed local capital market, debt is mostly (over 90%) foreign currency and externally issued. RAK runs a current budget surplus (excluding capex and financial investments). It is estimated by Fitch to be 4.9% of GDP by end-2013, with the overall budget registering a near balanced position after incurring a small deficit of 0.3% in 2012. Increased revenues from key industries including from public sector enterprises, port activity (customs) and minerals (construction, steel and cement production) are supporting an improved fiscal trajectory, with authorities projecting an overall 2.2% of GDP surplus in 2014. Planned investment can be financed without incurring deficits or net new debt. Debt management has improved and debt has fallen since 2009, when a heavy investment programme as well as support for SOEs in the wake of the Dubai crisis caused debt to peak at 31% of GDP. Debt is now largely centralised and the government compiles quarterly financial statements for the overall public sector. Although sovereigns usually report at the central or general government level, for RAK, where SOE performance is crucial to fiscal and economic development, reporting at the public sector level provides assurance that SOEs are well managed and will not over-borrow. GDP growth is estimated by Fitch to exceed 'A' category peers. However, national accounts data are weak and lack of other high frequency data make tracking the economy difficult. The government is devoting more resources to data provision, but is hampered to some extent by weaknesses at the FG level. RAK is benefiting from the upgrading of regional infrastructure, with the implementation of a vast project pipeline seeing increased activity in construction, manufacturing, tourism, and real estate. Dubai's Expo 2020 win could bring further positive spill-over to RAK, with an increase in construction leading up to the expo and a boost to sentiment. However, this may also contribute to an expected rise in inflation, with Fitch estimating subdued inflation for 2013 (at 1.5%) to be followed by a pick-up to around 3.3% by 2015. Monetary policy is a federal responsibility. The long-standing peg to the USD has brought stability, but real interest rates have been negative for a prolonged period and have at times fuelled speculative activity. Inflation is generally higher and more volatile than peers. RAK's location by the Straits of Hormuz, with many of the manufacturing industries that have set up in the various free zones reliant on open trade routes via the straits, exposes it to geopolitical risks relating to a potential conflict with Iran that may result in their closure. Following the signing of a six-month deal between Iran and the US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany (P5+1 deal) in November 2013, near-term risks of a military confrontation with Iran have eased significantly over the course of the deal. However, it remains to be seen whether a final deal, which would permanently reduce geopolitical risks, can be brokered. Like other sovereigns in the region, voice and accountability and institutional checks on the executive are weak compared with peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a positive rating action are: - Improved economic data would help monitor the progress of RAK's business model in raising per capita incomes and creating jobs - Lower debt and strengthened fiscal buffers would be beneficial, given past volatility of revenue streams The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a negative rating action are: - A weakening in public finances not associated with capital projects and if sustained for a prolonged period would bring downward rating pressure - A materialisation of potential contingent liabilities resulting in a marked increase in the net debt position - An outbreak of hostilities in the region, particularly affecting the nearby Straits of Hormuz, would bring negative rating pressure KEY ASSUMPTIONS - The current political and financial relationships linking individual emirates within the UAE federal system are assumed to be maintained. In particular, no weakening of support from the FG and Abu Dhabi for the smaller emirates is envisaged - No challenge to the rule of the royal family or the current succession - RAK is in a volatile region and its rating factors in existing tensions and conflicts which are assumed to continue but not materially worsen. However, there is a risk that the UAE could become entwined in hostilities in the event of an Israeli and/or US military strike on Iran. The impact on RAK in such a scenario is assumed to be limited. In particular, prolonged closure of the Straits of Hormuz is regarded as a low probability event. Contact: Primary Analyst Maria Malas-Mroueh Director +44 20 3530 1081 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Committee Chairperson Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 