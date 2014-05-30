(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand-based Credit Union
Insurance Ltd (CUIL) at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
of 'BB+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CUIL's rating reflects a solid business profile and conservative
risk management
settings. Offering simple, short tail insurance products
tailored to the needs
of its credit union members, CUIL has a strong technical
'risk-based' level of
capitalisation, offsets insurance exposure through prudent
reinsurance
arrangements and has a low-risk approach in its investment
portfolio.
Constraining the rating is its small size and market position,
and limited
financial flexibility.
CUIL has strong distribution channels through its credit union
owners and access
to a large membership base of around 186,000. Its motor and life
insurance
products are relatively easy to sell and exhibit good growth
prospects.
CUIL's capital adequacy is very strong based on a technical
risk-based
calculation with current risk exposures being modest relative to
minimum
regulatory capital requirements. With total equity of NZD5.6m at
end-December
2013, capital is low on an absolute basis, and this leaves CUIL
more exposed to
larger operational risks, or changes in the external operating
environment.
Operational risks appear to be well managed, and CUIL's high
degree of
integration with the NZACU is positive in mitigating these
risks.
Reinsurance cover is purchased to protect the motor portfolio
against large
single losses or from an accumulation of losses, and limits
CUIL's maximum
retention to NZD100,000. A conservative investment approach is
reflected in a
100% allocation to on-call cash or short term deposits. The
company has a large
related party exposure in the form of its on-call cash deposits
with the NZACU
whose low risk approach to investments, used to manage member
credit unions'
liquidity, helps mitigate this counterparty risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for a downgrade: The unexpected withdrawal of support
from CUIL's
ultimate shareholders would result in a downgrade.
CUIL could also be downgraded should it fail to maintain solid
solvency margins
above the regulatory requirement of NZD5m. A prudential failure
to comply with
solvency requirements would have serious implications and could
result in the
withdrawal of the company's license.
Triggers for an upgrade: Fitch considers this unlikely over the
rating horizon
given the company's small size and limited market position. In
addition, CUIL
would need to significantly improve its standalone financial
flexibility while
maintaining strong capital ratios and its conservative risk
appetite.
Contacts:
Analysts
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairman
Jeff Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0325, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
