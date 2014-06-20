(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of La Caisse
Centrale Desjardins du Quebec's (CCD;
'AA-'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) structured mortgage
covered bonds
following the agency's annual review of the program at 'AAA'
rating with a
stable outlook. CCD's structured program remains in wind-down
following the
introduction of covered bond legislation in 2012 which prohibits
issuance of
covered bonds secured by insured mortgages.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating of CCD's structured mortgage covered bonds is
based on the
issuer's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', Fitch's
unchanged
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the
program's
contractual asset percentage (AP) of 93.5%, which provides more
protection than
the 'AAA' breakeven AP supporting Fitch's rating of 95%. The
current contractual
AP supports the rating on an 'AAA' probability of default (PD)
basis. Since
bail-in is not an explicit provision under the current Canadian
framework, in
Fitch's view, the IDR remains a satisfactory indicator of the
likelihood that
the recourse against the cover pool would be enforced, and no
IDR uplift is
applicable.
CAD-equivalent 2.5 billion soft bullet bonds are outstanding
under the program.
They are secured by a cover pool consisting of CAD 3.3 billion
Canada Mortgage
and Housing Corporation (CMHC)-insured residential mortgages as
of April 2014.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is driven by a weighted average (WA) PD
of 31.5% and a WA
recovery rate (RR) of 96.5% on the cover pool in an 'AAA'
scenario, which takes
into account the benefit of the CMHC insurance on the mortgage
loans. The assets
have a WA residual maturity of approximately 1.7 years while the
covered bonds
have a WA residual maturity of 2.4 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CCD's structured covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if any
of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three
notches to 'A-',
(ii) the D-Cap fell to 0 (full discontinuity), or (iii) the AP
that Fitch takes
into account in its analysis exceeded 95%.
For CCD's structured mortgage covered bonds, if CMHC lost the
full backing of
the Government of Canada, or if the Government of Canada's
rating suffered a
downgrade, Fitch would revise the credit given the insurance
provided by CMHC on
the mortgage loans in the cover pool. This could lead to weaker
liquidity as
well as higher credit risk expectations for the cover pool. As a
result, the
D-Cap would likely decrease and the breakeven AP for the current
covered bonds'
ratings would likely decrease as well.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bond's ratings will be
affected by,
among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0766
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (March 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds' (May 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative
Addendum' (May 2014);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds' (January 2014);
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum' (February 2014);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.