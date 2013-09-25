(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aflac
Inc.'s (Aflac) 'A
' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'AA-' Insurance
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Aflac's insurance subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions appears at the end of
this release.
Key Ratings Drivers
The affirmation of Aflac's ratings reflects the company's
strong, steady
earnings, leverage ratios that are consistent with expectations
for the rating
category, strong balance sheet, and high regulatory risk-based
capital (RBC)
ratios. The ratings also incorporate Fitch's view that Aflac's
GAAP basis
shareholders' equity is comparatively highly exposed to interest
rate risk as
well as the impact of overall low economic growth in the
company's key Japanese
market.
Fitch's sovereign rating on Japan is 'A+' with a Negative
Outlook. The agency
believes that Aflac's ratings can be retained at their current
levels provided
Japan's sovereign rating remains 'A' or higher.
Fitch views Aflac's ability to generate comparably strong
financial results
during periods of weak economic conditions in Japan as well as
the capital
flexibility bought by the company's branch operation structure,
as contributing
factors to the notch between Aflac's ratings and Japan's
sovereign rating.
The Japanese market represents well over two-thirds of Aflac's
profitability.
Fitch's expectation is that Aflac will continue to generate
strong operating
earnings in the near term. This reflects Aflac's solid, GAAP
business segment
pre-tax income (before net realized losses) of $2.5 billion and
$4.7 billion in
first half 2013 and full year 2012, respectively. GAAP interest
coverage and
maximum statutory dividend interest coverage (annualized) were
16.9x and 8.4x,
respectively for the first half of 2013.
Aflac has taken steps over the last two years to reduce its
investment risk and
diversify its portfolio, resulting in general improvements in
investment credit
quality. Decreases in perpetual preferred, financial
institution, and GIIPS
exposure have occurred, while exposures to the broader United
States and
Canadian markets have increased. Investment impairments in the
company's fixed
maturities and perpetual preferred securities portfolio have
dropped, and the
investment situation in Europe has improved. Gross unrealized
investment losses
on Aflac's perpetual preferred and financial sector investments
were $0.9
billion at both June 30, 2013 and year-end 2012 compared to $2.2
billion at Dec.
31, 2011.
Total adjusted capital (TAC) was $9.5 billion at June 30, 2013,
a 6% increase
compared to year-end 2012 and Aflac estimates its consolidated
NAIC RBC ratio
increased 94 basis points (bps) to a very strong 724% at June
30, 2013. At June
30, 2013 the operating leverage ratio was a strong 10.1x versus
12x at year-end
2012.
Aflac's Japanese Solvency Margin remains strong at a reported
585% but has
dropped from 669% at year-end 2012 due to an increase in
government bond yields.
Aflac has announced an unspecified increase in the use of
interest rate hedges
to help protect its Solvency Margin.
Fitch notes that due to the long duration of Aflac's investment
portfolio the
company's GAAP shareholders' equity is susceptible to
significant mark-to-market
volatility from changes in interest rates, particularly in
Japanese Government
Bonds (JGB). Aflac has taken steps to sell and repurchase a
significant portion
of its JGBs that were held as available for sale and
reclassified them as policy
reserve matching securities, which can be carried at amortized
cost. JGBs and
agencies represent approximately 35% of total investments at
June 30, 2013.
Fitch's concerns in this area are also tempered by Aflac's
liability profile
that limits liquidity risks and, in Fitch's view, enhances
Aflac's ability to
hold long duration investments to maturity. Additionally, the
agency believes
Aflac's investments and liabilities are reasonably well matched.
Aflac's leverage ratios remain within rating expectations. The
financial
leverage ratio increased to 26% at June 30, 2013 from 24% at
March 31, 2013 and
the total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) to 0.46x from
0.33x, due to a
new $700 million debt issuance. GAAP interest coverage is
expected to remain
consistent with Fitch's median guidelines for an 'AAA' level
rating, although
coverage will fall due to higher interest expenses from the
increased debt.
Ratings Sensitivities
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Continued effective management of investment risks;
--A decrease in operating leverage below the 10x-11x range;
--RBC of 500% or more over several periods, recognizing exchange
rates can cause
volatility;
--Financial leverage in the 20% range or below;
--Statutory interest coverage above 6x;
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A downgrade in Fitch's Sovereign Rating (local currency) of
Japan to 'A-' or
lower (currently 'A+'/Negative Outlook);
--Negative developments related to the investment climate in
Europe or Japan
which cause significant investment impairments or losses in
Aflac's capital
position;
--A decline in Fitch's estimate of Aflac's run-rate earnings or
profitability
(ROA less than 3.5%) over the next several years;
--A significant increase in either operating (greater than 16x)
or financial
leverage (greater than 30%);
--Prolonged RBC less than 400%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Aflac Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--3.65% USD 700 million senior notes due June 2023 at 'A-';
--2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 at 'A-';
--1.47% Samurai notes due July 2014 at 'A-';
--1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 at 'A-';
--Variable Samurai notes due July 2014 at 'A-';
--8.5% senior notes due May 15, 2019 at 'A-';
--6.9% senior notes due Dec. 17, 2039 at 'A-'.
--3.45% USD 300 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2015 at 'A-';
--6.45% USD 450 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2040 at 'A-'
--2.65% USD 650 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2017 at 'A-';
--4% USD 350 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 at 'A-'.
--5.5% USD 500 million junior subordinated debentures due Sept.
15, 2052 at
'BBB'.
American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus
American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York
Aflac Japan
--IFS at 'AA-'.
