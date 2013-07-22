(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following national ratings of Banco Caixa Geral-Brasil S.A. (BCG-Brasil): --National long-term rating at 'A+(bra)', Outlook Negative; --National short-term rating at 'F1(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS BCG-Brasil's national ratings are linked to the ratings of its parent, Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD; long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BB+'; Outlook Negative). The Negative Outlook for its long-term national rating mirrors the outlook on CGD's long-term IDR. In turn, CGD is fully controlled by the government of Portugal (foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB+'; Outlook Negative). Fitch considers BCG-Brasil as a strategically important subsidiary of CGD, due to the high level of operational and managerial integration and strong synergies between the two banks, and their common branding. The so far unutilized EUR120 million standby credit facility made available by the parent also demonstrates CGD's commitment to BCG-Brasil. BCG-Brasil's client base comprises large Brazilian corporates both operating domestically and expanding abroad, and CGD's international clients operating in Brazil. It works very closely with CGD's investment banking arm, with which it also jointly owns the brokerage firm CGD Investimentos Corretora de Valores e Cambio S.A. At year-end 2012, growth of loans and guarantees was solid (27% and 35% in comparison to end-2011) and impaired loans (those classified between 'D-H' as per the central bank's definitions) declined back to 0% of gross loans (7.1% in 2011), but credit risk concentration remained high. Performance continues to be adequate, despite lower net interest margins (ROAA 1.1% and 1.5%, in 2012 and 2011, respectively). Except for the standby credit line, BCG-Brasil had no non-equity funding from CGD at year-end 2012 (this increased to 12% of total funding at June 2013, according to preliminary numbers). In 2012, funding increased significantly, mainly through customer and interbank deposits, which were, partly, driven by the changes in the compulsory deposit requirements. However, the funding base remained concentrated, with the 10 largest depositors accounting for 62% of total funding in 2012 (52% in 2011), with the funding from the brokerage subsidiary representing 18% of total. BCG-Brasil has high liquidity and capitalization. With a Fitch core capital ratio of 26.04%, there is sufficient room for BCG-Brasil to achieve its growth targets. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in CGD's ratings and outlook, or in its willingness to provide support would directly affect BCG-Brasil's ratings and outlook. Contacts: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Associate Director +55 21 4503 2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil Secondary Analyst Paulo Fugulin Associate Director +55 11 4504 2206 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0364 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- National Ratings Criteria (Jan. 19, 2011); -- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012); -- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15, 2012); -- Rating Action Commentary: Fitch Affirms Major Portuguese Banks, Outlook Negative (July 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.