(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following
national ratings of Banco Caixa Geral-Brasil S.A. (BCG-Brasil):
--National long-term rating at 'A+(bra)', Outlook Negative;
--National short-term rating at 'F1(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCG-Brasil's national ratings are linked to the ratings of its
parent, Caixa
Geral de Depositos (CGD; long-term Issuer Default Rating
'BB+'; Outlook
Negative). The Negative Outlook for its long-term national
rating mirrors the
outlook on CGD's long-term IDR. In turn, CGD is fully controlled
by the
government of Portugal (foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB+';
Outlook
Negative).
Fitch considers BCG-Brasil as a strategically important
subsidiary of CGD, due
to the high level of operational and managerial integration and
strong synergies
between the two banks, and their common branding. The so far
unutilized EUR120
million standby credit facility made available by the parent
also demonstrates
CGD's commitment to BCG-Brasil.
BCG-Brasil's client base comprises large Brazilian corporates
both operating
domestically and expanding abroad, and CGD's international
clients operating in
Brazil. It works very closely with CGD's investment banking arm,
with which it
also jointly owns the brokerage firm CGD Investimentos Corretora
de Valores e
Cambio S.A.
At year-end 2012, growth of loans and guarantees was solid (27%
and 35% in
comparison to end-2011) and impaired loans (those classified
between 'D-H' as
per the central bank's definitions) declined back to 0% of gross
loans (7.1% in
2011), but credit risk concentration remained high. Performance
continues to be
adequate, despite lower net interest margins (ROAA 1.1% and
1.5%, in 2012 and
2011, respectively).
Except for the standby credit line, BCG-Brasil had no non-equity
funding from
CGD at year-end 2012 (this increased to 12% of total funding at
June 2013,
according to preliminary numbers). In 2012, funding increased
significantly,
mainly through customer and interbank deposits, which were,
partly, driven by
the changes in the compulsory deposit requirements. However, the
funding base
remained concentrated, with the 10 largest depositors accounting
for 62% of
total funding in 2012 (52% in 2011), with the funding from the
brokerage
subsidiary representing 18% of total.
BCG-Brasil has high liquidity and capitalization. With a Fitch
core capital
ratio of 26.04%, there is sufficient room for BCG-Brasil to
achieve its growth
targets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in CGD's ratings and outlook, or in its willingness
to provide
support would directly affect BCG-Brasil's ratings and outlook.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Associate Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Associate Director
+55 11 4504 2206
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- National Ratings Criteria (Jan. 19, 2011);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- Rating Action Commentary: Fitch Affirms Major Portuguese
Banks, Outlook
Negative (July 2013).
