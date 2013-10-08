(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings on three Taiwan-based financial holding companies and their respective
subsidiaries. The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
(CTBC Holding) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (CTBC
Bank) and CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (CTBC Securities) affirmed at 'A'.
- Long-Term IDRs for SinoPac Financial Holdings (SinoPac Holdings) and its
wholly owned subsidiary, Bank SinoPac, affirmed at 'BBB'. At the same time,
Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating for SinoPac Holdings as it is no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
- Long-Term IDR for Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd (Taishin Holding)
affirmed at 'BBB' and Long-Term IDRs for its wholly-owned subsidiaries Taishin
International Bank (Taishin Bank) and Taishin Securities Co., Ltd (Taishin
Securities) affirmed at 'BBB+' and 'BBB', respectively.
The Outlook on each issuer's IDR is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided
at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations of the IDRs of SinoPac Holdings, CTBC Holding and Taishin
Holding are in line with the rating actions on their respective banking
subsidiaries. SinoPac Holdings and CTBC Holding are rated the same as the anchor
rating of their principal bank subsidiaries, reflecting the high level of
integration between the parents and the subsidiaries and the low to modest
leverage at the holding companies. Taishin Holding's IDR is rated one notch
below its bank subsidiary to reflect its moderately higher leverage relative to
local peers.
The affirmation of the three banks' IDRs - all of which are driven by their
respective Viability Ratings (VRs) - takes into account their stable and
significant banking franchises, improved core earnings and healthy balance
sheets that provide adequate buffer against their respective asset quality
risks. They also factor in their low capitalisation compared with peers in the
Asia-Pacific.
The IDRs of Taishin Securities and CTBC Securities are aligned with their
respective parents' ratings, reflecting their status as core subsidiaries of
their groups, the obligatory support from their holding parent under the
Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and that their risk profiles are
inseparable from that of their respective groups.
The Stable Outlook of all IDRs underlines Fitch's expectation that these groups
will maintain their stable credit profiles and balance sheet strength relative
to their respective regional growth.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VRs
CTBC Group
CTBC Bank's IDR of 'A' and VR of 'a' - the anchor ratings for the CTBC Group of
companies - are underpinned by the bank's strong commercial banking franchise in
Taiwan and its superior earnings quality, risk management and liquidity profile,
and sophisticated management infrastructure. The main risk to the group's
consolidated credit profile stems from its pursuit of growth in overseas markets
(mainly Japan, China and Southeast Asia) and cross-industry development (mainly
life insurance).
CTBC Bank's core capital is weaker compared with similarly rated regional
peers'. A sustained decline in the bank's Fitch core capital ratio and/or any
meaningful deterioration in its group's consolidated earnings and asset quality
as well as capital buffer due to risks stemming from potential domestic and
overseas acquisitions will pressure the group's ratings.
Taishin Group
Taishin Bank's ratings reflect its strong local franchise in credit cards,
consumer finance and wealth management, sound asset quality, and adequate
liquidity. The ratings are mainly constrained by its modest capitalization.
The prospect of positive rating action is limited considering Taishin Bank's
modest capital buffer. Any rapid business expansion and/or increase in risk
appetite that weakens its capital and risk profile could put pressure on its IDR
and VR. Any changes in Taishin Bank's ratings will have a similar level of
change on the ratings of Taishin Holding and Taishin Securities. Meanwhile, any
aggressive investment (or acquisition) leading to notable weakening of the
group's consolidated financial strength will pressure the group's ratings.
SinoPac Group
Bank SinoPac's IDR of 'BBB' and VR of 'bbb' - the anchor ratings for the SinoPac
Group - captures the bank's stable banking and securities franchise in Taiwan as
well as its growth plan in China, which includes a new subsidiary bank in
Nanjing and a plan to sell a 20% stake in Bank SinoPac to Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC, 'A'/Stable). In Fitch's view, Bank SinoPac's
China plans are credit neutral. The group's capitalisation and earnings may be
pressured in the near term due to growth and operational challenges, including
start-up costs and Chinese yuan funding constraints at the Nanjing subsidiary.
Meanwhile, its rising China exposures, including loans, investments and
interbank liquidity placements, would be constrained by a Taiwan rule limiting a
bank's aggregate China exposures to 100% of its equity.
Significant and sustainable improvement in risk-adjusted core earnings and
stronger capitalisation may be positive for Bank SinoPac's ratings. Bank
SinoPac's concentrated property-related exposures may undermine its ratings if
the property market deteriorates markedly. A weaker risk profile and
capitalisation arising from aggressive growth, particularly in China, may also
lead to a rating downgrade. The ratings of SinoPac Holdings are mostly driven by
the credit profile of Bank SinoPac.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of the three banks
reflect their moderate systemic importance and a low probability of state
support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely
support to these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to
Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable).
SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
CTBC Holding's subordinated bonds and CTBC Bank's perpetual cumulative bonds are
rated three notches below their Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term ratings,
respectively, to reflect the bonds' going-concern loss-absorption mechanism
(mainly coupon deferral under specified conditions). CTBC Bank's senior
unsecured bond is rated at the same level as its National Long-Term rating as it
constitutes direct, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of the bank. CTBC
Bank's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below the issuer's National
Long-Term rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
going-concern loss-absorption features. Any rating action on CTBC Holding and
CTBC Bank could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings.
Taishin Holding's subordinated bonds are rated three notches below the issuer's
National Long-Term rating to reflect the bonds' going-concern loss-absorption
mechanism. Taishin Bank's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below the
issuer's National Long-Term rating to reflect their subordinated status and the
absence of going-concern loss-absorption feature. Any rating action on Taishin
Holding and Taishin Bank could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings.
The above notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating
bank regulatory capital and similar securities.
The rating actions are as follows:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'
- Subordinated bonds' Long-term rating affirmed at 'A-' and National Long-term
rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'
- Perpetual cumulative TWD subordinated bonds' Long-term rating affirmed at
'BBB' and National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
- Perpetual cumulative USD subordinated bonds' Long-term rating affirmed at
'BBB'
CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
SinoPac Financial Holdings:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating: Withdrawn
Bank SinoPac:
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Taishin International Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
Taishin Securities Co., Ltd:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed 'F1(twn)'