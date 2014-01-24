(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of four
private sector Venezuelan banks, including:
--Banesco, Banco Universal, CA (BBU);
--Banco Provincial, S.A., Banco Universal (Provincial);
--Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal (Mercantil);
--Banco del Caribe, C.A. Banco Universal (Bancaribe).
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
The banks included in this peer review have assets between USD10
billion and
USD33 billion with operations primarily in Venezuela. All of
these banksâ€™
Viability Ratings (VRs), or standalone intrinsic financial
strengths, drive
their IDRs and do not take into account either institutional or
state support.
Solid asset quality and profitability (not adjusted for
inflation) indicators,
in part due to high nominal credit growth support their VRs.
While liquidity
profiles are sufficient for the local market, a high proportion
of the banksâ€™
liquid holdings are in Venezuelan public sector instruments.
Furthermore, all of
these banks have a large negative mismatch between short-term
assets and
liabilities as is common to Venezuelan banks more generally.
However, this
position is manageable under Venezuelaâ€™s current scheme of
foreign exchange
controls.
Fitch expects some deterioration in these banksâ€™ financial
profiles during 2014
due to the Venezuelan operating environmentâ€™s inherent risks
as a result of
severe macroeconomic imbalances, as well as a seasoning of
credit portfolios.
However, absent a material increase of government intervention
in the banking
sector or a severe macroeconomic adjustment, financial metrics
should remain
well within the norm of similarly rated peers (emerging market
commercial/universal banks with a â€˜bâ€™ category VR).
The rating actions below follow a periodic review of these four
banks. Fitch
will publish the main findings of this review in a report
â€˜Peer Review: Private
Sector Venezuelan Banksâ€™, which will be available at
www.fitchratings.com. Fitch
concludes that the largest private sector Venezuelan banks will
remain more
resilient than the rest of the system in the event of stress.
KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BBU
BBUâ€™s ratings balance its solid profitability and asset
quality indicators, as
well as its adequate liquidity against its weaker capitalization
ratios relative
to domestic and international peers. The ratings also take into
account the
governmentâ€™s persistent intervention in the banking sector and
Venezuelaâ€™s
inherent economic and operational volatility. BBU is the main
subsidiary of
Banesco Holding, S.A.
PROVINCIAL
Provincialâ€™s ratings reflect its strong franchise and
financial profile compared
with both domestic and international peers. The ratings also
incorporate the
bankâ€™s conservative risk management and operational support
from Spainâ€™s Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). Despite the bankâ€™s robust
profitability, asset
quality and capital position, the ratings are constrained by the
sovereign due
to the negative effects of government control over the financial
sector and the
broader economy (reflected in Venezuelaâ€™s â€˜B+â€™/Negative
Outlook). Provincialâ€™s
majority shareholder is BBVA, which has a 55% stake in the bank.
MERCANTIL
Mercantil's ratings reflect its strong performance, manageable
liquidity risk
and resilient credit risk profile. The strength of its balance
sheet,
managementâ€™s experience in dealing with the inherently
volatile operating
environment in Venezuela and its ample market share and strong
franchise allow
the bank to maintain a relatively stable deposit base.
The ratings also take into account the bank's healthy asset
quality and adequate
capitalization, both of them in line with other domestic
(universal) banks and
comparing favorably to international peers. On the other hand,
Mercantil's
ratings are also constrained by the sovereign. Mercantil is the
largest
subsidiary of Mercantil Servicios Financieros.
CARIBE
Bancaribe's ratings are consequence of its resilient
performance, stable asset
quality and adequate liquidity risk. It also incorporates a
strengthening of
capital ratios in 2013, after being pressured by high nominal
asset growth in
recent years. The ratings also take into account the
governmentâ€™s persistent
intervention in the banking sector and Venezuelaâ€™s inherent
economic and
operational volatility. Scotiabank has a minority stake of 27%
in Bancaribe.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Government intervention that pressures financial performance of
these banks
could negatively affect the banksâ€™ IDRs, VRs and National
ratings. A sustained
deterioration in profitability or asset quality that pressures
capitalization
ratios could also be negative for their ratings.
Additionally, a downgrade of the sovereignâ€™s IDRs would result
in a similar
action on the ratings of Provincial and Mercantil, which are
currently capped at
the sovereign. There is no upside potential to any of the
banksâ€™ international
ratings in the near term as the sovereign currently has a
Negative Rating
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES â€“ SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banksâ€™ Support Rating (SR) of â€˜5â€™ and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of â€˜NFâ€™
reflect Fitchâ€™s expectation of no support. Despite these
banksâ€™ systemic
importance, support cannot be relied upon given Venezuelaâ€™s
speculative grade
rating and lack of a consistent policy on bank support.
Government interference
in the banking system could also negatively influence
shareholder support if
these banks were to require financial assistance.
Venezuelaâ€™s propensity or ability of to provide timely support
to these banks is
not likely to change given the sovereignâ€™s low speculative
grade ratings. As
such, the SR and SRF have no upgrade potential, particularly as
the sovereign
has a Negative Outlook.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BBU
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at â€˜B'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at â€˜B';
--Viability at â€˜b';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating at â€˜A+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1(ven)'.
Provincial
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at â€˜B+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at â€˜B';
--Viability at â€˜b+';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating at â€˜AA+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at â€˜F1+(ven)'.
Mercantil
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at â€˜B+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at â€˜B';
--Viability at â€˜b+';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating at â€˜AA+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at â€˜F1+(ven)'.
Caribe
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at â€˜B'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at â€˜B';
--Viability at â€˜b';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor at NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating at â€˜A+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at â€˜F1(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State St. Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+571 326 9999, Ext. 1220
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 818 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
