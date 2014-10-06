(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ratings of
Taishin
Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (Taishin Financial) and its
subsidiaries Taishin
International Bank (TIB) and Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (TSS).
A full rating
breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), National
Ratings and
Viability Ratings (VRs)
The affirmation of Taishin Financial is in line with the rating
action on its
principal banking subsidiary, TIB. Taishin Financial is rated
one-notch below
TIB to reflect Fitch's view that Taishin Financial may have a
bigger appetite
for leverage and its double leverage ratio may increase
depending on its growth
and acquisition strategy.
TIB's affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect its leading
franchise in consumer
finance that helps generate robust earnings to sustain adequate
capitalisation
on a consolidated group basis. Strong fee-based income from
wealth management,
credit card and corporate banking-related business also
contribute to superior
earnings quality. TIB's capitalisation remains weaker than
similarly rated peers
in the Asia-Pacific region and this will continue constrain
TIB's ratings.
The ratings of TSS are aligned with Taishin Financial's because
it is a core
subsidiary of its parent, Taishin Financial is obligated to
provide it support
if needed under the Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and
TSS's risk
profile is inseparable from that of Taishin Financial.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
The prospect of positive rating action is limited because of
TIB's modest
capital buffer, especially considering its moderately higher
risk from its
unsecured personal lending portfolio and rising exposure towards
less familiar
offshore markets, in particular China. Any rapid business
expansion and/or
increase in risk appetite that weakens its capital and credit
profile could put
pressure on its IDR and VR.
TIB's ratings also hinge upon Taishin Financial's ability to
maintain its
current balance sheet strength to sufficiently support TIB's
growth and to
withstand potential unexpected large losses. Any aggressive
investment (or
acquisition) leading to notable weakening of the group's
consolidated financial
strength will pressure the group's ratings.
Any changes in TIB's ratings will have a similar level of change
on the ratings
of Taishin Financial and TSS. Taishin Financial's ratings will
be aligned to
those of TIB if it establishes a track record of prudent use of
leverage by
maintaining its double leverage ratio consistently on par with
or below those of
sector peers.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating (SR) and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF)
TIB's SR and SRF reflect its moderate systemic importance and
the moderate
probability of state support, if needed. The SR and SRF are
sensitive to any
change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the
Taiwan government
to provide timely support to the bank. This would most likely be
manifested in a
change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable).
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt
Taishin Financial's subordinated bonds are rated three notches
below its
National Long-Term Rating to reflect the bonds' going-concern
loss-absorption
mechanism. TIB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below
its National
Long-Term Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the
absence of
going-concern loss-absorption features. Any rating action on
Taishin Financial
and TIB could trigger a similar move on their debt ratings.
These notching practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria
on rating bank
subordinated and hybrid securities.
A Credit Update on Taishin Financial, TIB and TSS will be
available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'
Taishin International Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'
Taishin Securities Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed 'F1(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road, Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012,
"Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31
January 2014,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities",
dated 31 January
2014, "Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
