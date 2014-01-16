(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
National Long-Term Ratings on four of PT Astra International
Tbk's multifinance
subsidiaries as follows:
- PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF), affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
- PT Federal International Finance (FIF), affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
- PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF), affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
- PT Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAFS), affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this
commentary.
'AAA' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country. 'AA' Long-Term
National Ratings
denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other
issuers or
obligations in the same country. The default risk inherent
differs only slightly
from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations.
'F1' Short-Term
National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of financial
commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. On
Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the
lowest default
risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity
profile is
particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmations on ASF, FIF and SANF reflect Fitch's
expectation that
the companies will continue to benefit from strong support and
commitment from
their majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional Tbk (AI). AI
is Indonesia's
largest private company by market capitalisation, and it
dominates the country's
automotive, financial services, agribusiness, and heavy
equipment and
information technology sectors. It is majority owned by Jardine
Cycle & Carriage
Ltd, which is part of the Jardine Matheson Group.
ASF and FIF are both fully-owned by AI and contribute
significantly the Astra
Group in expanding the latter's car and motorcycle manufacturing
and distributor
business in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services
for AI's car sales
while FIF provides direct financing services for the purchase of
Honda
motorcycles produced by Astra Honda Motor, a 50-50 joint venture
between AI and
Honda Motor Company Ltd ('A'/Stable).
In Fitch's view, PT Bank Permata Tbk's plan to acquire a 25%
stake in ASF will
not impact ASF's strong linkage with AI. The latter will remain
the majority
shareholder in ASF upon completion of the transaction. Therefore
Fitch expects
ASF's importance to AI's core automotive business to remain
unchanged. PT Bank
Permata Tbk is 89.12% jointly owned by AI and Standard Chartered
Bank (SCB;
AA-/Stable) through a 50:50 JV.
SANF's ratings take into account its strategic importance to the
Astra Group.
SANF mainly provides financing services to companies that buy
heavy equipment
from PT United Tractors Tbk, the Astra Group's heavy equipment
distribution
subsidiary in Indonesia. However, SANF's strategic importance to
AI, in Fitch's
view, is not as strong as that of ASF and FIF. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectations that AI will continue to support ASF, FIF
and SANF in case
of need.
The affirmation of TAFS's ratings reflects strong support from
Toyota Financial
Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major shareholders.
TFSC is a wholly
owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC; A/Stable),
one of the biggest
automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of the Toyota
group, TAFS
benefits from product knowledge and funding support. The latter
is derived from
TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese
government-backed
financial institutions.
TAFS also benefits from support from AI, the other major
shareholder,
particularly in dealership networks. AI is a leading car
distributor in
Indonesia and holds exclusive rights to sell Toyota vehicles in
the country. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Toyota and AI
will continue to
support TAFS in case of need.
Fitch expects ASF, FIF and TAFS to maintain satisfactory
profitability in the
near to medium term, despite pressure from higher funding costs
and slower
economic growth in Indonesia. High provisions for non-performing
loans should
help them to cover credit losses through economic cycles. Asset
quality is
expected to remain intact as the companies will maintain strict
lending criteria
and AI will continue to oversee their risk management.
Fitch expects an increase in credit costs stemming from a
prolonged slowdown in
the commodity sector to hurt SANF's profitability. However,
SANF's asset quality
will remain manageable given its strong provisions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
A drop in contribution by ASF, FIF and SANF to AI would also be
negative for
their ratings. A significant decline in AI's ownership and
deterioration in its
performance or support would also exert downward pressure on the
ratings of ASF,
FIF and SANF, although Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the
foreseeable
future, given the importance of ASF to AI's core car business,
FIF to AI's and
Astra Honda Motor's core motorcycle business, and SANF to AI's
heavy equipment
business.
Any decline in TMC's ownership would exert downward pressure on
TAFS's ratings
as would a decline in support from both shareholders. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's
strategic role in
TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business.
There is no rating upside for ASF, FIF and TAFS as they are
rated at the top of
the scale. For SANF, a notable increase of its strategic
importance to AI -
likely to manifested by higher AI ownership, common group
branding, or a
significant increase in SANF's financial contribution to AI -
may result in
positive rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
The bonds and debt programmes of the four subsidiaries are rated
at the same
level as the issuers' National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings.
This is because
they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the
companies and rank equally with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations. Any changes in the issuers' National Ratings would
affect the issue
ratings.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
ASF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II tranche II 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
FIF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2012 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche II 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
SANF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond II affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah medium term notes IV affirmed at 'AA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I 2013 affirmed at 'AA
(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche I 2013 affirmed at 'AA
(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
TAFS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I 2014 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche I 2014 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond III 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond II 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Julita Wikana (National Ratings for ASF and SANF)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for FIF and TAFS)
Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Secondary Analysts
Julita Wikana (National Ratings for TAFS)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for ASF, FIF and SANF)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, "Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August 2012,
"Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 5 December
2012, and
"Finance and Leasing Companies Rating Criteria", dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
