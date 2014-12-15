(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Long-Term Ratings on four of PT Astra International Tbk's multi-finance subsidiaries as follows: PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF) affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' PT Federal International Finance (FIF) affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF) affirmed at 'AA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' PT Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAFS) affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. 'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings affirmations on ASF, FIF and SANF reflect Fitch's expectation that the companies will continue to benefit from strong support and commitment from their majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional Tbk (AI). AI is Indonesia's largest private company by market capitalisation, and dominates the country's automotive, non-bank financial services, agribusiness, heavy equipment and information technology sectors. It is 50.1% owned by Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, which is part of the Jardine Matheson Group. Both ASF and FIF are majority-owned by AI and significantly contribute toward expanding the latter's car and motorcycle manufacturing and distributor business in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services for AI's car sales while FIF provides direct financing services for the purchase of Honda motorcycles produced by Astra Honda Motor, a 50-50 joint venture between AI and Honda Motor Company Ltd (A/Stable). SANF's ratings take into account its strategic importance to the Astra Group. SANF provides financing services to companies that buy heavy equipment from PT United Tractors Tbk, the Astra Group's heavy equipment distribution subsidiary in Indonesia. However, SANF's strategic importance to AI, in Fitch's view, is not as strong as that of ASF and FIF, as SANF makes a smaller financial contribution to AI compared to ASF and FIF. The Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's expectations that AI will continue to support ASF, FIF and SANF if required. The affirmation of TAFS's ratings reflects its strong support from Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major shareholders. TFSC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC; A/Stable), one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of the Toyota group, TAFS benefits from product knowledge and funding support. The latter is derived from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese government-backed financial institutions. TAFS also benefits from support from AI, the other major shareholder, particularly in dealership networks. AI is a leading car distributor in Indonesia and holds exclusive rights to sell Toyota vehicles in the country. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that TMC and AI will continue to support TAFS if needed. Profitability of the four multi-finance companies has slightly declined mainly due to higher funding costs amid challenging economic conditions in a high interest rate environment. The asset quality of ASF, FIF and TAFS remained intact with manageable non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of below 1% of total net managed receivables at end-September 2014, which was lower than its peers. Fitch expects ASF, FIF and TAFS to maintain satisfactory profitability over the next one to two years mainly due to manageable credit costs as well as lending yield that could partially offset the pressure from higher funding costs. High provisions for NPLs should help to cover credit losses through economic cycles. SANF's asset quality deteriorated, with its NPL ratio increasing to 2.4% at end-September 2014 from 0.5% at end-December 2013 due mainly to deterioration in the leasing segment following a downturn in the commodities sector (coal mining and plantation). Fitch expects SANF's asset quality to remain under pressure due to a prolonged slowdown in the commodity sector. However, SANF's high provisioning, together with satisfactory profitability should help absorb credit loss. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS A significant drop in contribution from ASF, FIF and SANF to AI would result in negative rating action. A significant decline in AI's ownership and any deterioration in its performance or support would also exert downward pressure on the ratings of ASF, FIF and SANF, although Fitch considers this prospect to be remote in the foreseeable future, given the importance of ASF to AI's core car business, FIF to AI's and Astra Honda Motor's core motorcycle business, and SANF to AI's heavy equipment business. Any decline in TMC's ownership would exert downward pressure on TAFS's ratings as would a decline in support from both shareholders. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's strategic role in TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business. There is no rating upside for ASF, FIF and TAFS as they are rated at the top of the scale. For SANF, a notable increase of its strategic importance to AI - likely caused by higher AI ownership, common group branding, or a significant increase in SANF's financial contribution to AI - may result in positive rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS The bonds and debt programmes of the four subsidiaries are rated at the same level as the issuers' National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the companies and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the issuers' National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. The list of rating actions is as follows: ASF National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II tranche II 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II tranche III 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II tranche IV 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' FIF National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche II 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche III 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' SANF National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' National Long-Term rupiah senior bond II affirmed at 'AA(idn)' National Long-Term rupiah medium term notes IV affirmed at 'AA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I 2013 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche I 2013 affirmed at 'AA (idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche II 2014 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' TAFS National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche I 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond III 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond II 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts Julita Wikana (National Ratings for ASF and SANF) Director +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Level 24 Jl. Contacts: Primary Analysts Julita Wikana (National Ratings for ASF and SANF) Director +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Level 24 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for FIF and TAFS) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria", dated 12 December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 