(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed the National
Long-Term Ratings on four of PT Astra International Tbk's
multi-finance
subsidiaries as follows:
PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF) affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
PT Federal International Finance (FIF) affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
and 'F1+(idn)'
PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF) affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
and 'F1+(idn)'
PT Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAFS) affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
and 'F1+(idn)'
A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings affirmations on ASF, FIF and SANF reflect Fitch's
expectation that
the companies will continue to benefit from strong support and
commitment from
their majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional Tbk (AI). AI
is Indonesia's
largest private company by market capitalisation, and dominates
the country's
automotive, non-bank financial services, agribusiness, heavy
equipment and
information technology sectors. It is 50.1% owned by Jardine
Cycle & Carriage
Ltd, which is part of the Jardine Matheson Group.
Both ASF and FIF are majority-owned by AI and significantly
contribute toward
expanding the latter's car and motorcycle manufacturing and
distributor business
in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services for AI's
car sales while
FIF provides direct financing services for the purchase of Honda
motorcycles
produced by Astra Honda Motor, a 50-50 joint venture between AI
and Honda Motor
Company Ltd (A/Stable).
SANF's ratings take into account its strategic importance to the
Astra Group.
SANF provides financing services to companies that buy heavy
equipment from PT
United Tractors Tbk, the Astra Group's heavy equipment
distribution subsidiary
in Indonesia. However, SANF's strategic importance to AI, in
Fitch's view, is
not as strong as that of ASF and FIF, as SANF makes a smaller
financial
contribution to AI compared to ASF and FIF. The Stable Outlooks
reflects Fitch's
expectations that AI will continue to support ASF, FIF and SANF
if required.
The affirmation of TAFS's ratings reflects its strong support
from Toyota
Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major
shareholders. TFSC
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC;
A/Stable), one of
the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of
the Toyota group,
TAFS benefits from product knowledge and funding support. The
latter is derived
from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese
government-backed financial institutions.
TAFS also benefits from support from AI, the other major
shareholder,
particularly in dealership networks. AI is a leading car
distributor in
Indonesia and holds exclusive rights to sell Toyota vehicles in
the country. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that TMC and AI
will continue to
support TAFS if needed.
Profitability of the four multi-finance companies has slightly
declined mainly
due to higher funding costs amid challenging economic conditions
in a high
interest rate environment. The asset quality of ASF, FIF and
TAFS remained
intact with manageable non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of below
1% of total net
managed receivables at end-September 2014, which was lower than
its peers. Fitch
expects ASF, FIF and TAFS to maintain satisfactory profitability
over the next
one to two years mainly due to manageable credit costs as well
as lending yield
that could partially offset the pressure from higher funding
costs. High
provisions for NPLs should help to cover credit losses through
economic cycles.
SANF's asset quality deteriorated, with its NPL ratio increasing
to 2.4% at
end-September 2014 from 0.5% at end-December 2013 due mainly to
deterioration in
the leasing segment following a downturn in the commodities
sector (coal mining
and plantation). Fitch expects SANF's asset quality to remain
under pressure due
to a prolonged slowdown in the commodity sector. However, SANF's
high
provisioning, together with satisfactory profitability should
help absorb credit
loss.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
A significant drop in contribution from ASF, FIF and SANF to AI
would result in
negative rating action. A significant decline in AI's ownership
and any
deterioration in its performance or support would also exert
downward pressure
on the ratings of ASF, FIF and SANF, although Fitch considers
this prospect to
be remote in the foreseeable future, given the importance of ASF
to AI's core
car business, FIF to AI's and Astra Honda Motor's core
motorcycle business, and
SANF to AI's heavy equipment business.
Any decline in TMC's ownership would exert downward pressure on
TAFS's ratings
as would a decline in support from both shareholders. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's
strategic role in
TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business.
There is no rating upside for ASF, FIF and TAFS as they are
rated at the top of
the scale. For SANF, a notable increase of its strategic
importance to AI -
likely caused by higher AI ownership, common group branding, or
a significant
increase in SANF's financial contribution to AI - may result in
positive rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
The bonds and debt programmes of the four subsidiaries are rated
at the same
level as the issuers' National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings.
This is because
they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the
companies and rank equally with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations. Any changes in the issuers' National Ratings would
affect the issue
ratings.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
ASF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II tranche II 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II tranche III 2014 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme II tranche IV 2014 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
FIF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche II 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme 1 tranche III 2014 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
SANF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
National Long-Term rupiah senior bond II affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
National Long-Term rupiah medium term notes IV affirmed at
'AA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I 2013 affirmed at
'AA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche I 2013 affirmed at 'AA
(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche II 2014 affirmed at
'AA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
TAFS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I 2013 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond Programme I tranche I 2014 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond III 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond II 2012 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
