Dec 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for the following policy banks in Thailand: Bank for Agriculture and
Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM),
Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), Government Savings Bank (GSB), Islamic
Bank of Thailand (IBANK) and SME Development Bank of Thailand (SME Bank).
A full list of rating actions is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All ratings are based on our view that there is a high probability of support
from the Thai government for these policy banks. The government, via the
Ministry of Finance, has full ownership of EXIM, GSB and GH Bank and near-full
ownership of BAAC and SME Bank.
EXIM's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are at the same level as the
sovereign (BBB+/Stable). The National Ratings of EXIM, SME Bank and GH Bank are
at the highest level based on their strong linkages to the government. Apart
from the state ownership, their ratings are also underpinned by their legal
status as specialised financial institutions, their specific policy roles that
fulfill government objectives, and their strategic importance to the state.
GSB's and BAAC's Support Ratings are based on their important roles in
implementing government policy objectives. GSB benefits from an explicit state
guarantee on its liabilities, while BAAC has a deficiency guarantee from the
government.
IBANK's Long-Term IDRs and Long-Term National Rating are two notches below the
sovereign's. This is due to the absence of explicit support from the government
in its establishment act, a cap on the Ministry of Finance's shareholding at
49%, and its relatively weaker policy role compared with other state policy
banks.
The Stable Outlooks of EXIM, IBANK, SME Bank and GH Bank reflect Fitch's
expectation that the state support policy towards these specialised financial
institutions remain unchanged and will continue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings would generally move in tandem with changes in the sovereign rating,
with the exception of the National Ratings. A change in Thailand IDRs would
affect EXIM's and IBANK's Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating Floor. The National
Ratings of the banks, however, would unlikely be affected by the change in
Thailand's IDR because the sovereign would still have the lowest default risk
within the country.
The banks' Support Ratings are potentially sensitive to any change in the
ability of the sovereign to provide timely support to the bank. A change in
Thailand's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to the 'A' or 'BB' category would
imply a change in ability to provide support, and thus affect the Support
Ratings of the policy banks.
Any perceived change in the sovereign's propensity or capacity to provide
support would also affect the ratings. In this regard, a legal amendment or a
change in legal and ownership status that results in the weakening of potential
state support could lead to a downgrade of the banks' Support Ratings and
National Long-Term Rating. However, Fitch views this as unlikely given the
banks' key policy roles.
The rating actions are as follows:
BAAC:
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
EXIM:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
GH Bank:
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
GSB:
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
IBANK:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
SME Bank:
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'