(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan's Chailease
Finance Co. Ltd's (Chailease) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-'
and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)'. Its subsidiary Fina
Finance & Trading
Co. Ltd's (Fina) National Long-Term Rating is affirmed at
'A-(twn)'. The
Outlooks for the ratings are Stable. A full rating breakdown is
provided at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and National Ratings
Chailease's ratings reflect its solid market presence in
leasing/instalment
financing in Taiwan, its sophisticated risk management, and
steady profitability
and credit quality. These strengths are tempered by the risk
from the group's
sizeable exposure to the relatively more volatile China market
through its
sister company Chailease International Finance Corporation, its
wholesale
funding nature, and a modest franchise compared with global
peers.
Fina's National Long-Term Rating is rated one notch below that
of Chailease. Its
strategic importance to Chailease group, and high level of
managerial and
operational integration underpin its parent's strong propensity
to support.
Fina, on a standalone basis, has maintained a healthy capital
buffer and sound
asset quality.
Chailease has maintained a strong risk-adjusted profit with
return on assets at
3.5%-3.7% during 2012-1H14, supported by its firm margin to
absorb the risk and
contained credit costs.
The impact from potential rising rates is likely to be moderate,
given its short
to mid credit tenor and frequent repricing. The company's stable
impaired asset
ratio (end-1H14: 2.6%, end-2013: 2.4%), a track record of strong
recovery and
its diversified leasing pool suggest it having adequately
managed the portfolio
quality.
Fitch expects Chailease to comfortably navigate a possible
tightening in the
liquidity environment, supported by its access to diversified
funding sources
and a comfortable financial flexibility that results from its
limited secured
borrowings. The company's capital buffer remained healthy, with
the ratio of
equity to assets at 14.1% at end-1H14, due to its close
alignment of capital
planning and growth prospects. The slowdown of the group's
expansion in China
had relieved the demand on Chailease for dividends and
reinforced its
capitalisation.
Fina has been effectively pricing in adequate spreads to uphold
its earnings
performance. Increased operating costs from consolidation
resulted in a decline
in ROA to an annualised 3.1% at end-1H14 from 3.5% at end-2013,
though the
impact is likely to diminish with improving economic scale. Fina
has a shared
risk governance framework with its parent, and maintains
effective underwriting
policies. Its impaired asset ratio was steady at 2.5%-2.6%
during 2013-1H14,
protected by sufficient provisions.
Fitch expects Fina to maintain a sufficient financial
flexibility, underpinned
by its reasonably large proportion of unsecured borrowing and
independent
financing capability without parental guarantees. Fina's parent
Chailease has
sustained a high propensity to support its growth, as seen in
Chailease's
capital infusions to support expansion of Fina's equity base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and National Ratings
A rating upgrade for Chailease is unlikely in the near to medium
term, as the
group's susceptibility to severe economic downturns in emerging
markets
constrains its ratings. Negative rating action would result from
excessive
growth without a commensurate capital enhancement, and/or any
compromise in
underwriting discipline. Deterioration in Chailease group's
financial strength
could also pressure its rating.
Fina's ratings and Stable Outlook are closely linked with those
of Chailease.
Negative rating action could result from any weakening in the
links between Fina
and its parent, including ownership dilution and reduced
importance of Fina
within the group. Any rating action on Chailease would trigger a
similar move on
Fina's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt
Chailease's senior unsecured debt is rated the same level as its
National
Long-Term Rating, in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on
senior unsecured
bond instruments. The debt constitutes direct, unconditional,
and unsecured
obligations of the company. Any rating action on Chailease is
likely to trigger
a similar move in its debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Chailease
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A(twn)'
Fina
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'
