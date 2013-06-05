(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the rating of RBS Trust 2009R's class A notes as shown below. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by The Rock Building Society Limited. AUD32.3m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0008322) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Key Rating Drivers The rating action reflects Fitch's view that available credit enhancement is able to support the notes' current rating. The class A notes are currently paying down sequentially. As of May 2013 investor payment date the class A note balance was 23.5% of the original balance and subordination was 21.6%. The transaction features a call option when the outstanding note balance reaches 10% of the original balance. As of 30 April 2013, the pool consisted of 211 loans totalling AUD41,152,653 with no 30+ day arrears reported. All loans were covered by lenders' mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (AA-/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Rating Sensitivities Significant, unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than the base case and may result in negative rating action on the notes. Contacts: Lead surveillance analyst Courtney Miller Analyst

+61 2 8256 0347

Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia. Committee Chairperson Alison Ho Senior Director +852 2263 9937 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.