(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --$1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --$3.2 billion of senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --$609.4 million of preferred stock at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Realty Income's IDR at 'BBB+' is supported by the geographic diversity of the company's predominantly net leased retail property portfolio, limited tenant concentration and moderate tenant credit risk. Fixed charge coverage is appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating, and Realty Income's management team has been and remains cognizant of maintaining consistent credit metrics despite fluctuations attributable to mergers and acquisitions. Liquidity and access to capital are strong for the rating. Offsetting these credit strengths is leverage that is at the high end of the range that is appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. In addition, the company's recent track record of investing outside of net lease retail is somewhat limited within the context of Realty Income's long history. DIVERSE NET LEASE PORTFOLIO As of June 30, 2013, Realty Income's portfolio consisted of 3,681 properties across 49 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, protecting bondholders from possible regional supply-and-demand imbalances. The most significant growth driver year-to-date was the American Realty Capital Trust, Inc. (ARCT) acquisition that closed in January 2013, totaling 501 properties for $3.2 billion. Fitch views the portfolio's tenant industry diversification favorably. The portfolio includes 46 tenant industries, and top segments based on 2Q'13 revenues were convenience stores (11.4%), casual dining and quick service restaurants (9.9%), and drug stores (6.9%). Industry expansion is consistent with Realty Income's strategic plan to be less concentrated in net lease retail and more focused on improving tenant credit quality. IMPROVING TENANT CREDIT The company has 194 tenants and its top 15 tenants comprised 43.5% of 2Q'13 rent, which is somewhat concentrated. The top three tenants at June 30, 2013 were FedEx at 5.3% of rent, L.A. Fitness at 4.5% and Walgreens at 4.1%. Acquisition activity year-to-date including the ARCT acquisition has focused on properties leased to investment-grade rated tenants, thereby improving the overall tenant credit quality. The company has materially reduced the percentage of annualized rental revenue derived from properties leased to speculative-grade companies since 2010. The company's weighted average lease duration is long at 11 years, signaling durability in the cash flow that supports the ratings, absent tenant bankruptcies. Cash flow coverage of rent has improved in recent years and was in excess of 2.5x for the top 15 tenants in 2Q'13. SOLID FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE Fixed charge coverage is solid for the rating at 2.9x in 2Q'13 pro forma for the July 2013 offering of $750 million 4.65% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (3.3x actual in 2Q'13), compared with 2.6x in 2012 and 2.8x in 2011. EBITDA growth from acquisitions as well as contractual rent increases and occupancy gains in the same-store portfolio, partially offset by increased fixed charges associated with debt incurred to fund a portion of those acquisitions, drove the increase. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line rent adjustments less recurring capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred and preferred dividends. Fitch's base case projection is predicated on contractual base rent increases and additional acquisitions, which should result in coverage sustaining around 3.0x over the next 12 to 24 months, which remains consistent with the 'BBB+' rating. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which tenant bankruptcies similar to the Friendly's and Buffets bankruptcies in 2011-2012 reduce annual rent by approximately 5%, fixed charge coverage would remain above 2.5x and remain appropriate for a 'BBB+' rating. FORWARD-LOOKING STRATEGIC PLANNING Realty Income has a long track record of growth since its formation in 1969, having increased the portfolio to 3,681 properties across 46 tenant industries in 2Q'13 from 630 properties across five industries in 1994. The original initiatives of generating monthly income from retail properties leased on a long-term triple-net basis (1969 to 1994) evolved towards being attuned to portfolio diversity as well as focusing on cash flow coverage and underwriting (1997 to 2007). Following the recession, the company has concentrated on improving tenant credit and pursued new industries while re-underwriting and ranking the portfolio. Realty Income's strategy centers on owning real estate net leased to stronger credit tenants, with a preference for services over goods. The company owns both discretionary and non-discretionary retail as well as non-retail. However, its experience owning non-retail such as distribution (11.7% of 2Q'13 revenue), office (5.3%), agriculture (2.8%), manufacturing (2.3%) and industrial (0.2%) properties is somewhat limited. MANAGEMENT CHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT On Sept. 3, 2013, Realty Income announced that its Board of Directors appointed John P. Case to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company. Case succeeds Tom A. Lewis, who decided to retire as the company's CEO. Case has been with Realty Income as Chief Investment Officer since April 2010 and was also named President in March 2013. Fitch does not expect the company's strategy to change materially following this announcement given Case's involvement with the company to date. STRONG LIQUIDITY AND ACCESS TO CAPITAL Liquidity coverage pro forma for the July 2013 bond offering is strong at 3.0x for the period from July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility pro forma for the bond offering, and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures). Longer-term, debt maturities are manageable with 0.6% maturing in 2013 followed by 1.6% in 2014 and 6.7% in 2015 pro forma. Contingent liquidity is adequate for the rating with unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt of 2.4x at June 30, 2013 pro forma (assuming a stressed 8% capitalization rate). The company intends to further unencumber the portfolio when prepayment penalties on secured debt assumed as part of the ARCT become less onerous. In addition, the covenants under the company's revolving credit facility agreement and bond indenture do not restrict Realty Income's financial flexibility. Fitch anticipates that the company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio will remain in the mid-to-high 80% range (86.2% in 2012, although this ratio increased to 92.3% in 2Q'13 as a result of the dividend increase associated with the ARCT acquisition). Recent AFFO payout levels indicate the company's ability to generate some internal liquidity despite its emphasis on predictable and growing monthly dividends. ELEVATED LEVERAGE FOR THE RATING Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA was 5.9x at 2Q'13 compared with 6.6x in 2012 and 5.4x in 2011. Leverage was skewed upward in 2012 due to the incurrence of debt prior to the close of the ARCT transaction. Under Fitch's base case leverage is forecast to approach the 5.5x to 6.0x range in 2014-2015, which would remain appropriate for the rating. In the stress case tenant bankruptcy scenario not anticipated by Fitch, leverage could sustain above 6.0x, which would be weak for the rating. PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING The two-notch differential between Realty Income's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB+'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may result in positive momentum in the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (pro forma fixed charge coverage was 2.9x); --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro forma leverage was 5.9x); --Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining above 3.0x (pro forma unencumbered coverage was 2.4x). 