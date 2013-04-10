(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following credit
ratings for Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE: REG) and its operating
partnership,
Regency Centers, L.P., (collectively, REG or the company):
Regency Centers Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Regency Centers, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Regency's IDR at 'BBB' takes into account
Regency's
appropriate leverage for the 'BBB' rating, improving
property-level fundamentals
and adequate unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt.
These credit
strengths are balanced by slightly low fixed-charge coverage for
the rating and
geographic concentration.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE
Pro-rata leverage, measured as net debt/recurring operating
EBITDA was 6.3x as
of Dec. 31, 2012, down from 6.4x and 6.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011
and 2010,
respectively. Fitch projects REG's leverage will sustain in the
low 6x's through
2015, which would be appropriate for the rating.
IMPROVING FUNDAMENTALS
Pro-rata same-store net operating income (SSNOI) grew at a
healthy rate of 4% in
2012. New leases and renewals were both positive for the year
across the
portfolio after mixed results in 2011. Rent growth for spaces
vacant less than
12 months was a strong 5.5% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012.
Fitch expects that
SSNOI will continue to grow in the low single digits through
2015 with the
company maintaining its current occupancy rate. Additionally,
the company's
lease expiration schedule is manageable, with no year
representing more than 15%
of expiring pro-rata minimum base rent, further improving the
durability of
rental cash flows.
ADEQUATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE AND MANAGEABLE DEBT
MATURITIES
Applying an 8.0% capitalization rate to annualized fourth
quarter 2012
unencumbered NOI, implied unencumbered asset value covered net
unsecured debt by
2.0x, which is adequate for the 'BBB' rating. REG has a
manageable debt maturity
schedule, with no year accounting for more than 22% of total
maturing debt. This
laddering enhances the company's liquidity profile and minimizes
refinancing
risk.
MODEST DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
REG is an established developer with a national platform and
development does
contain inherent risks. However, REG's net cost to complete
development was only
2.1% of its gross undepreciated assets as of Dec. 31, 2012,
though up from 1.5%
and 0.3% in 2011 and 2010, respectively. The size of the overall
development
pipeline has decreased materially since the start of the
financial crisis,
reflecting an overall de-risking of the company's strategy, when
net cost to
complete represented 13% of total assets as of year-end 2007.
Illustrative of
this de-risking, Fitch expects the company will start $100
million-$150 million
of development per year going forward as compared to over $500
million in 2006.
APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY
For the period Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014, REG's liquidity
coverage is
expected to be 1.4x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating.
Liquidity
coverage is defined as sources of liquidity (cash, availability
under REG's
unsecured revolving credit facility and projected retained cash
flows from
operating activities after dividends) divided by uses of
liquidity (pro-rata
debt maturities and amortization and projected recurring capital
expenditures
and development).
Under a scenario whereby 80% of REG's pro-rata secured debt is
refinanced with
new secured debt, liquidity coverage improves to 1.6x. The
company has
demonstrated access to the common equity, unsecured and secured
debt and
preferred stock markets, mitigating near-term refinance risk.
SLIGHTLY LOW FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
REG's pro-rata fixed-charge coverage ratio (defined as recurring
operating
EBITDA less straight-line rents, leasing commissions and tenant
and building
improvements, divided by total interest incurred and preferred
stock dividends)
was 1.9x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012, in-line with 1.9x in
both 2011 and
2010. Fitch projects REG's fixed-charge coverage will improve to
2.0x by 2014
and remain stable in 2015.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC AND TENANT CONCENTRATION
REG's community and neighborhood shopping center portfolio has
moderate
geographic and anchor tenant concentrations. Over half of REG's
annualized base
rent is derived from properties located within the states of
California, Florida
and Texas.
Although REG's five largest tenants represent in aggregate
nearly 15.7% of
annual base rents, this tenant concentration is offset by the
fact that Fitch
rates three of the top five tenants as investment grade. The
company's five
largest tenants are The Kroger Co. (4.3%, rated 'BBB' with a
Stable Outlook by
Fitch), Publix Super Markets Inc. (4.2%), Safeway Inc. (3.3%,
rated 'BBB-'with a
Negative Outlook), SuperValu Inc. (2.1%, rated 'B-' with a
Stable Outlook), and
CVS Caremark Corporation (1.8%, rated 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook). REG's
SuperValu exposure will decline following sale of its
Albertson's stores.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between REG's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB' IDR. Based
on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated Dec. 13, 2012,
available on Fitch's
website at www.fitchratings.com, the company's cumulative
redeemable preferred
stock is deeply subordinated and has loss absorption elements
that would likely
result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
PRO-RATA RATIONALE
Fitch looks at REG's property portfolio profile, credit
statistics, debt
maturities, and liquidity position based on combining its
wholly-owned
properties and its pro-rata share of co-investment partnerships,
to analyze the
company as if each of the co-investment partnerships was
dissolved via
distribution in kind.
Several of REG's co-investment partnerships provide for
unilateral dissolution.
Most of these co-investment partnerships provide for a
distribution in kind in
the event of a dissolution, whereby REG and its limited partner
unwind the
partnership by distributing the underlying properties (and
related
property-level debt, if any) to each partner based on each
partner's respective
ownership percentage in the partnership. Further, the company
has supported its
co-investment partnerships in the past by raising common equity
to repay or
refinance its share of secured debt, demonstrating its
willingness to de-lever
these partnerships.
Fitch views REG's partnership platform positively as it provides
REG with
broader market insights and incremental fee and property income.
In addition,
the partnership platform provides the company additional
acquisition
opportunities that REG may not consider for wholly-owned assets,
such as
entering a market that REG may not choose to enter on its own or
to acquire
assets that may not meet certain size parameters for the
consolidated portfolio.
Via common equity follow-on offerings, the company has also
reduced leverage in
its partnerships to levels consistent with leverage on the
wholly-owned
consolidated portfolio.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation of positive
SSNOI growth in
the low single digits, Fitch's expectation that leverage and
coverage will
remain relatively stable and that REG will maintain adequate
liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on REG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of total pro-rata leverage sustaining
below 5.5x for
several quarters (pro rata leverage was 6.3x as of Dec. 31,
2012);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x for several
quarters (pro-rata coverage was 1.9x for the year ended Dec. 31,
2012);
The following factors may have a negative impact on REG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.8x for several
quarters;
--A liquidity shortfall (REG had a base case liquidity coverage
ratio of 1.4x as
of Dec. 31, 2012).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Philip Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for REITs' (Nov. 12,
2012).
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.