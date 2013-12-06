PARIS/BARCELONA, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Region of
Bretagne's Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA'
and its
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on the region's strong budgetary
performance, low debt,
and sophisticated financial management. The ratings also factor
in a steep rise
in debt due to high capital expenditure until 2016 amid a weaker
self-financing
capacity. The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's opinion that the
current
financial profile will be maintained and that the region will
manage its
indebtedness at levels that are compatible with the ratings.
Fitch estimates that the operating margin should have improved
in 2013 to 27.6%
due to the moderate pace of expenditure, a healthy tax base and
the recognition
of deferred revenue items.
Its current margin of 26.8% is high compared with peers.
Budgetary flexibility
is low, however, due to limited tax leeway and largely
inflexible expenditure
(staff, mandatory transfers, multiyear contracts).
Fitch expects operating performance to deteriorate through to
2016 and the
current margin to fall to 21%. This is mostly due to a decline
of revenue caused
by cuts in state transfers. Operating expenditure is likely to
grow modestly by
1.2% per year until 2016, provided the region offsets dynamic
spending items
(staff, train services, education) with curbs on its most
flexible expenditure.
We expect a sizeable rise in capital expenditure, as Bretagne
will co-finance
the regional high-speed railway system and invest in harbour
infrastructure,
while maintaining capital programmes in other areas. This will
push up average
annual capital expenditure to EUR526m between 2013 and 2016 from
EUR346m since
2008. A weaker current margin and rising capital expenditure
will result in a
much lower self-financing rate, of 55% on average after debt
repayment, from
2013 to 2016, from an average 93% since 2008.
Debt is low but is likely to have risen in 2013 to 44.4% of
current revenue due
to growing capital expenditure. Fitch expects debt to surge to
111% of capital
revenue by 2016 owing to a weaker self-financing capacity and
increased capital
spending. We expect debt service coverage to remain comfortable,
but the debt
payback ratio should deteriorate to 5.3 years at end-2016 from
1.7 years at
end-2013.
Main economic indicators (unemployment, GDP per capita) are
better than the
national average, due to a well-diversified economy, skilled
workforce and
strong population growth. Difficult restructuring of key sectors
(automotive,
agro industries) have recently led to an accelerated
deterioration of the
economy in some areas, notably those most dependent on
particular sectors or
companies.
The region has a track record of reliable financial forecasting,
owing to a
modern budgetary framework. Fitch believes this underpins the
region's ability
to anticipate adverse developments and to help ensure that its
medium-term
financial targets are met.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to adjust expenditure to match revenues, leading to a
debt payback
ratio consistently above seven years, could result in a
downgrade.
A strong budgetary performance resulting in debt metrics
significantly
outperforming our expectations could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Lopes
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 9 33 23 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.