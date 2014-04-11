(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian Region of
Lazio's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' with Negative Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F3'.
The affirmation affects approximately EUR15bn of outstanding
debt, including two
bonds (XS0198341587, and XS0197857856) for an outstanding amount
of EUR224m, as
well as future borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects progress in the restoration of the
region's fund
balance, after its deficit was halved in 2013 and normalising
liquidity. The
Negative Outlook factors in heightened risks of prolonged
economic weakness amid
rising debt and of a rigid budget hampering the restoration of
an operating
surplus. This could result in Lazio continuing to rely on the
subordination of
its commercial obligations to debt servicing under Italy's
preferential payments
mechanism.
Debt: To overcome the fund balance deficit of about EUR6bn in
2012 Lazio
borrowed EUR3.5bn from the national government at subsidised
rates in 2013 and
may seek additional EUR3bn-5bn borrowing by 2015. The region
stopped borrowing
on capital markets since 2011 to avoid penalising market rates,
and after
reaching borrowing legal limits. Lazio's debt stood at EUR15bn
at end-December
2013 and Fitch expects it to rise to around EUR16bn-17bn by
2015, or 110%-120%
of the budget, from about 90% in 2012.
Economy: Liquidity injections subsequent to the borrowings in
2013-2015 could
spur growth among SMEs, two thirds of which are experiencing
liquidity stress
and the rest facing difficulties in accessing bank credit. Fitch
expects GDP to
have contracted by 2.5% in 2013 and to grow only 0.5% in 2014,
as a freeze on
public sector wages and high tax pressure hold back consumption.
Low household
debt, at 40% of gross value added, and a fairly stable
employment base of 2.2
million moderate the impact of the economic slack. Fitch expects
Lazio's revenue
to rebound to the 2011 level of EUR14bn by 2015, partly due to
higher tax rates
to absorb cuts in national subsidies.
Fiscal Performance: Following years of deficits, Fitch expects
Lazio's health
sector, which accounts for 80% of the region's budget, to
generate a surplus of
EUR200m in 2013-2015 as costs stabilise close to EUR11bn and
surcharges on
personal income tax and business tax are maintained. Barring an
unexpected fall
in health subsidies stemming from the pending national spending
review, the
region is considering apportioning part of its future surpluses
to Rome's
loss-making transport company ATAC to help balance the latter's
accounts Fitch
expects Lazio's overall operating surplus to average EUR0.5bn,
or 4% over
2013-2015, barely covering interest payments.
Administration and Management: The health sector in Lazio
remains burdened by
commercial arrears. Fitch expects disbursement of funds from the
national
government to help reduce Lazio's payables to EUR3bn by 2015
from the current
EUR6bn, provided the region meets financial and operational
targets for the
health sector. However, with commercial payables expected to
remain close to one
third of the budget over the medium term, Lazio is facing
increasing pressure to
meet these payments amid shorter payment settlement days, as
required by new
legislation, of 60 days from invoice versus Lazio's average of
150.
Institutional Framework: The national government continues to be
supportive to
Lazio; about 90% of Lazio's projected debt by 2015 will be
subsidised borrowings
from the national government or from the state lending arm,
Cassa Depositi and
Prestiti. In addition, proposed national legislation is offering
an extension of
debt maturity, including bonds, by obtaining extra-credit lines
from the
national government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An operating margin below 5% (end-2012: 3%) may lead to a
downgrade as it would
be inconsistent with a 'BBB' rating given a rising debt burden
to more than 1x
the budget. A downgrade may also stem from a weaker resolve in
restoring the
fund balance, as well as from signs of the preferential payments
mechanism being
overturned, whereby payment of commercial obligations will no
longer be
subordinated to financial debt repayment.
Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if the
operating margin rises
above Fitch's expectations of 5%, leading to a debt to current
balance of around
25 years, amid recovery of the economy. This would underpin
revenue generation,
and hence budgetary performance and debt sustainability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+ 34 93 3238407
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria '
dated 9 April
2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
