PARIS/MILAN, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Midi-Pyrenees' Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA+' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect Midi-Pyrenees' strong budgetary margins, which allow a high self-financing capacity, and its sound debt coverage ratios. The ratings also take into account its solid socio-economic profile based on its attractiveness as a business destination. The Stable Outlook indicates Fitch's expectations that the region will be able and willing to maintain a financial profile and manage debt growth that are compatible with the current ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Despite the absence of tax leeway, current margin remained strong in 2012 at 30% and should remain at this level at end-2013. However, over the medium term, Fitch expects operating revenue to fall on average by 1.4% per year, due to a decline of state transfers and uncertainty over EU grants. However, strong control of operating expenditure should help Midi Pyrenees to achieve a current margin of 22% up to 2016. At end-2013, direct debt is expected to reach about EUR270m or 28% of current revenue. The debt structure is sound and does not include high-risk products. To limit its recourse to debt, the region plans to draw down about EUR100m of its reserves (estimated EUR135.8m at end-2013; classified as cash) and stabilise the reserves at about EUR30m over the medium term. Fitch estimates that this would allow the region to limit its debt payback ratio to two years in 2016 compared with one year at end-2012. The self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue), after debt repayment, was sound at 111.1 % in 2012 despite an increase of capital expenditure (EUR351.4m). Except for investment peaking at EUR433m in 2015 (mainly driven by its rail plan and acquisition of rolling stock), Fitch expects the region to maintain capital expenditure over the medium term at EUR360m per year. This would lead to an average self-financing rate of 88.8% from 2013 to 2016, despite eroding the current margin. Short-term liquidity needs are covered by several revolving credit lines and a committed bank liquidity line. Fitch considers liquidity management to be sound with sufficient coverage of forthcoming commercial paper issues under a programme that is capped at EUR100m to EUR150m. The region is an attractive business destination, given its dynamic economy resulting from investments in research and development. With regional GDP growth exceeding the national average in recent years, Midi-Pyrenees ranks eighth among French regions in contribution to national GDP. In 2Q13, regional unemployment (10.7 %) was slightly higher than the national average (10.5%). Fitch considers the region's financial management as highly efficient, notably in its forecasting ability, which allows Midi-Pyrenees to control its annual commitments in budgetary performance and debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the sovereign rating of France may be mirrored in Midi-Pyrenee's ratings, providing the region improves its economic indicators and maintains strong budgetary performance and low debt. A downgrade could result from Midi-Pyrenees's inability to control its operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its SFC, which will result in a debt payback ratio above four years. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions: - Tax rates will remain stable, and there will be a slight expansion of the tax base - Decline of state transfers and lack of EU grants - Operating expenditure will remain controlled, with growth of a maximum of 1.1% per year on average over 2013-2016 - Capital expenditure will not exceed EUR360m per year on average except a peak at EUR433m in 2015 