MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Region of
Umbria's EUR160.2m (originally EUR487.3m) 4.86% amortising notes
due 2018 (ISIN:
XS0156017955) at Long-term local currency rating 'BBB+'. The
notes are
credit-linked to the Italian sovereign. The rating action
follows the
affirmation of the Republic of Italy's ratings on 24 October
2014.
The notes were issued on 21 November 2002 by the Region of
Umbria in
anticipation of funds to be provided by the Italian government
for
reconstruction following the 1997 earthquake in the region.
These contributions
(the payments) from the State have been agreed under Laws 488 of
23 December
1999 and 448 of 28 December 2001 and will be distributed until
31 December 2018
under a pre-set schedule.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Due to an irrevocable payment delegation issued, according to
the Italian Civil
Code, by the Region of Umbria to the Italian Department for
Civil Protection
(the department), a division of the Central Government of the
Republic of Italy,
and following its acceptance by the department, the department
is therefore
legally bound to make these payments (which are equivalent to
the scheduled
issuer's two semi-annual instalments due on 30 June and 31
December) directly to
the trustee (set up under a trust deed between the issuer and JP
Morgan Chase
Bank - London Branch) for the benefit of the noteholders.
Following the payment delegation, which cannot be revoked by
either the region
or by the department once accepted by the department, the right
to receive the
payments has effectively been transferred from the region to the
trustee for the
benefit of the noteholders, and the payment obligations by the
department
constitute claims of the noteholders against the Republic of
Italy. Therefore,
payment obligations of the department constitute unsecured
obligations of the
Republic of Italy, ranking equally with all its other unsecured
financial
obligations.
If the department fails to make any payments, the trustee, on
behalf of the
noteholders, will be entitled to enforce payments against the
Region of Umbria
acting as a back-up obligor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in the rating of
the Italian
sovereign.
On 24 October 2014, the Republic of Italy was affirmed at
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB+', with Stable
Outlook (see
'Fitch Affirms Italy at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable, on
www.fitchratings.com).
