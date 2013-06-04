(Repeat for addition subscribers)

June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FC IDR) at 'BBB-', and LT Local Currency IDR (LC IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the LT FC IDR is Stable and that on the LC IDR is Positive.

Key Rating Drivers

Integrated Business Model: RIL's business is diversified across the oil and gas sector, with the second largest refining capacity in India, oil & gas exploration and production (E&P), as well as petrochemical operations. FY13 EBITDA fell marginally by 4.9% to INR331.6bn as the weak performance in upstream and petrochemical businesses was partly offset by the strong refining business performance.

Robust Refining Results: In FY13, RIL had strong refining performance with gross refining margin (GRM) increasing to USD9.2/barrel (FY12:USD8.6). The refineries had high capacity utilisation of 110% (109%) to process 68.5 million metric tonnes (mt) of crude. This led to a 12% YoY increase in refining revenues to INR2,904bn and a 21% increase in segmental EBITDA to INR172bn. RIL's has consistently maintained strong refining margins compared to the industry average given the high complexity of its assets. We believe its margins will further benefit from the announced investments to further upgrade its refining assets through FY17.

E&P Challenges: The company continues to face declining production in its key block - Krishna Godavari - D6 (KG-D6). Gas production from the block declined to 26.1 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) (FY12:42.8mmscmd) in FY13 - given the geological challenges and high water and sand ingress. The other domestic block - Tapti - also faced declining production - although this was partly offset by the increases seen in RIL's US shale gas ventures. This led to a 20% fall in revenues to INR111bn and a 28% decline in EBITDA to INR77bn in the upstream segment.

Gas Re-pricing: A large part of the E&P revenues (~40% in FY13, ~50% in FY12) is from gas sales in the KG-D6 basin. Currently, gas from this block is priced at USD4.2/million British thermal units (mmbtu). Deliberations are on-going about re-pricing gas to a more market linked basis to approximate USD8 - 8.5/mmbtu. This re-pricing has met resistance from the user industries largely power and fertiliser as well as from the finance ministry. If upwardly revised, RIL's E&P revenues and profitability are expected to be significantly higher from FY15, when the price revision is due. Also importantly, we believe higher gas prices will also likely lead to RIL/BP investing for more production growth.

Comfortable Liquidity: The company has comfortable liquidity with a high cash balance of INR841bn. The company generates a healthy level of cash flow from operations (FY13: INR386bn). RIL also enjoys very good access to banks and capital markets, domestically as well as internationally.

A rating upgrade is contingent on a number of factors: The company's announcement regarding its medium-term capital expenditure to the tune of USD30bn over the next three to four years provides greater comfort on the utilisation of RIL's large cash balances. The company executed a share purchase programme in FY13 (INR30.9bn). However, with the announcement of its investment plans, we believe that the company will now utilise its cash reserves to enhance its core businesses. The large investments outlined will render the company's free cash flows negative during this investment phase. However, given its strong internal cash generation and large cash balances, we believe RIL can maintain its strong credit metrics (adjusted debt net of cash to EBITDAR of 1.08x and fund flow from operations to interest of 10.01x at FYE13 ending March 2013) and liquidity without much deterioration.

An upgrade of RIL's ratings, particularly the Local Currency IDR of 'BBB'/ Positive, which is not constrained by the country ceiling of India's 'BBB-' sovereign rating, is also predicated on RIL meaningfully improving the results of its domestic upstream operations. We believe the recent resources discoveries and potential gas price hikes will lead to higher investments and production over time which will be positive for its credit profile. Fitch may consider an upgrade over the next 12-18 months based on developments and RIL's plans to expand production and reserves.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

-RIL's LC IDR (which is on a positive Outlook) is predicated on managing its regulatory risks and demonstration of its ability to meaningfully increase upstream production and reserves together with it maintaining strong liquidity and credit metrics, including its ability to maintain leverage as measured by adjusted net debt/EBIDTAR of below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Negative: Fitch may revise the Positive Outlook on its LC IDR to Stable if the company does not demonstrate strong prospects of materially improving its upstream profile in the next 12 months, or due to any large debt funded investments that will lead to its leverage being sustained over 1.5x.

-RIL's FC IDR will be negatively affected if India's (FC IDR: BBB-/Negative) Country Ceiling is lowered from its current 'BBB-' level.