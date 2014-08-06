(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
French
alcoholic beverage group Remy Cointreau SA's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch
has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as Remy Cointreau SA
has chosen to stop
participating in the rating process.
Accordingly Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of Remy
Cointreau SA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the group's sharper-than-expected
deterioration in its
credit metrics in the financial year ended March 2014, due to a
combination of
lower profitability, weaker cash flow generation and net debt
increase. Given an
uncertain cognac market recovery and the still high investments
required by the
group's liqueurs & spirits category, Fitch expects
profitability, free cash flow
and leverage to only slowly recover from their FY14 levels over
the next three
years.
Remy's liquidity is adequate due to a EUR225m revolving credit
facility (EUR148m
drawn as of FYE14), EUR186m of cash and cash-like instruments
and limited debt
redemptions due in FY15. Additional flexibility is provided by a
EUR75m
receivable facility from Europeenne de Participation
Industrielle due in 2017.
