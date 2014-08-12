(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) and its subsidiaries,
including the
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for RNR at 'A', and the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. at 'A+'. A full
list of ratings
follows at the end of this press release. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of RNR's ratings reflects
the company's
continued strong leadership position in the property catastrophe
traditional and
alternative reinsurance market, RNR's reasonable operating
leverage and low
financial leverage, and overall high-quality and liquid
portfolio of
fixed-income and short-term investments. The ratings also
reflect the company's
volatile underwriting results from catastrophe losses and
potential volatility
from the company's alternative investments.
In addition, the ratings reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook
on global
reinsurance, as the fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have
deteriorated
with declining premium pricing and weakening of terms and
conditions. This has
been particularly the case for property catastrophe risk, RNR's
core line of
business that represented approximately 72% of total company
gross premiums
written in 2013.
RNR has responded to increased property catastrophe price
competition by
reducing its risk exposure, with catastrophe reinsurance segment
gross premiums
written down 19% in the first half of 2014 as compared to the
first half of
2013, with an even greater, 34% decline in net premiums written
due to
opportunistic retrocessional reinsurance purchases. Fitch
expects RNR to
maintain its historically strong underwriting discipline should
future market
conditions continue to deteriorate.
RNR's leadership position in the property catastrophe
reinsurance market is
derived largely from the company's ability to provide consistent
capacity in the
marketplace and its ability to effectively underwrite and price
catastrophe-related risks. RNR uses a proprietary model in
conjunction with
vendor models in its underwriting and risk evaluation process,
and Fitch views
RNR's property catastrophe underwriters as having a demonstrated
record of
success.
Fitch views RNR's year-to-year underwriting profitability as
volatile, but the
effect of this volatility on the company's ratings is mitigated
somewhat by low
average combined ratios over an extended time period that
includes periods of
light and heavy catastrophe-related losses and incorporates
different cyclical
market conditions. Fitch views this as an important factor
supporting the
company's ratings and evidence of RNR's underwriting expertise
and catastrophe
modeling skills.
RNR's average GAAP calendar year combined ratio over the most
recent 10-year
period (2004-2013) was favorable, albeit volatile, at 74.8%,
with a standard
deviation of 34.4%, including an average combined ratio of 69.9%
for the
catastrophe reinsurance segment, with a standard deviation of
60.1%. RNR posted
a calendar-year combined ratio of 54.1% for the first six months
of 2014, which
included relatively low catastrophe losses from U.S. winter
storms and U.S. wind
and thunderstorm events.
Fitch believes that RNR's capital position provides an adequate
cushion against
the operational and financial risks the company faces. RNR
utilizes a reasonable
amount of operating leverage with a ratio of net premiums
written-to-shareholders' equity of 0.2x-0.3x in recent periods,
which is low
compared to the overall reinsurance industry, but in line with
those of other
reinsurers with property catastrophe concentrations.
Fitch believes that RNR's financial leverage ratio continues to
be very modest
at 8.8% as of June 30, 2014, in line with 8.6% at Dec. 31, 2013.
RNR's GAAP
operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage has been
strong, averaging 11.1x from 2009-2013, which included negative
earnings
coverage in 2011 due to increased catastrophe losses. Coverage
was a very
favorable 16.6x in the first half of 2014 and 19.2x in 2013, due
to strong
earnings and reduced interest expense and preferred dividends
with a debt
repayment and preference share refinancing in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Continued deterioration in market conditions that impair RNR's
leading
position in the property catastrophe reinsurance market and
result in a
weakening of its historically strong profitability, as
demonstrated by sustained
combined ratios above 80% and returns on common equity below
13%;
--Material weakening in the company's current balance sheet
strength, as
measured by net premiums written-to-shareholders' equity above
0.5x
--Equity-credit-adjusted financial leverage above 25%;
--A catastrophe event loss that is 25% or more of shareholders'
equity.
Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term
due to the
earnings and capital volatility inherent in the company's
property catastrophe
reinsurance focus.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long
term include:
--Continued favorable underwriting results relative to other
property
catastrophe reinsurers and comparably rated property/casualty
(re)insurer peers;
--Improvement in RNR's competitive position in profitable market
segments
outside of property catastrophe reinsurance, including its
specialty reinsurance
and Lloyd's business, and material risk adjusted capital growth.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--$125 million 6.08% series C preferred stock at 'BBB';
--$275 million 5.375% series E preference shares at 'BBB'.
RenRe North America Holdings, Inc.
--$250 million 5.75% senior notes due 2020 at 'A-'.
Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd.
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.