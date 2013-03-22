(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Renaissance Financial Holdings Limited's (the holding company of the Russia-headquartered investment banking group known as Rencap) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Negative. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING The affirmation of Rencap's IDRs and senior debt rating reflects the benefits of support already provided to the company, and potentially available in the future, from the new majority owner Onexim Group (Onexim), and the elimination of the previous conflict of interest between Onexim and former majority owner Stephen Jennings, thereby allowing the sale of non-core assets to be non-expedited. Fitch also views positively the company's efforts to clean up the balance sheet and optimise costs. However, the Outlook on the Long-term IDR remains Negative due to the company's still poor performance and uncertainty about the new management's ability to achieve a sustainable and sufficient improvement in profitability. The Outlook also reflects uncertainty about Onexim's propensity to support over the long term should the company continue to generate losses. Onexim acquired full control of Rencap in Q412 (some regulatory approvals are still to be obtained), increasing its stake from 50% minus one share, as a result of its rescue of the company after it experienced a liquidity squeeze driven by unfavourable market conditions and overly aggressive liquidity management. To save Rencap from default, Onexim provided several hundred million dollars in emergency support, comprising of long-term loans and repoable assets. Onexim also helped to restore client and counterparty confidence by supportive public statements. Rencap's liquidity is currently adequate, although the company's sizable, highly concentrated and short-tenor repo business is very sensitive to customer confidence. More than a half of Rencap's trading volumes (including repo business) is booked with the group's Cyprus-based subsidiary. Some counterparties have reduced counterparty risk limits on the Cyprus entity, but not on UK-based group entities, Fitch was informed. Rencap has also indicated that trading operations could be moved to a London- and Russia-based group entities should Cyprus-related risks further jeopardise counterparties' confidence, and that at present no group entities have any placements with Cypriot banks. The fact that the company is repoing securities of its broker customers is also of concern, especially given the significant concentration of brokerage clients (the largest five account for nearly 80% of total brokerage accounts). However, the withdrawal risk is mitigated by the fact that most of these clients also have margin loans from Rencap, which would need to be repaid first. There is also some refinancing risk relating to a put option on a USD325m Eurobond in April 2014. However, the company already has moderate liquidity reserves and may generate extra cash from selling of non-core assets. Fitch has been informed that some deals are already at an advanced stage. Potential support from Onexim is another mitigating factor. Risk from the restructuring of RCHL (Rencap's majority shareholder prior to the takeover), is limited as Fitch has been informed that there is no recourse to RFHL in any of RCHL's funding agreements. Nevertheless, Fitch estimates that some contingent risk remains relating to approximately USD300m of external debt of Rencap's immediate and now sole parent holding company RCIL, which is due in 2014-2015. RCIL has no operating activities, and owns an 89.52% stake in CB Renaissance Credit ('B'/Stable) in addition to Rencap. Market risk relating to potential proprietary trading losses is moderate after the ownership change, as the company has scaled down these operations, also reflected by low VaR (USD2.6m) and portfolio delta (USD28m). However, some concerns remain due to still significant notional size of the trading book and potentially imperfect correlations between certain trading positions and hedges on these positions. The H112 net result was a small loss of USD14m. However, Fitch estimates that reported profitability was supported by USD104m of paper trading gains from transactions with RCIL. Fitch understands that Rencap will likely report significant losses in H212 due to the planned write-down of certain non-core assets, weak core operating performance and additional redundancy costs. Management expects Rencap to become at least break even in 2013 due to recent and ongoing cost-cutting measures and business growth, although Fitch believes some assumptions may be too optimistic, both on the revenue and expense side. Capitalisation is weak, considering significant effectively unsecured exposure to RCIL, estimated by Fitch at over USD730m, and USD521m of non-core assets inherited as a result of the previous investment activities of the broader Renaissance group. This compares with equity of USD901m at end-H112. Fitch believes operating losses and redundancy costs in H212 could have been at least comparable with Q412 equity injection, meaning that capital is unlikely to have strengthened since then. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING If Rencap continues to make sizable operating losses which erode capital and could potentially weaken the propensity of Onexim to stand behind the company, then the ratings could be downgraded. A significant liquidity squeeze, if not remedied in a timely manner, could also result in a downgrade. If the company demonstrates the ability to generate sustainable positive results prior to non-core items and bonuses, then the Outlook would be revised to Stable. Progress with the sale of the non-core assets would be also rating positive, as would support for the company's capitalisation, either through further equity injections or cancellation by RCIL of RenCap's debt to its holding company. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4', Contacts: Primary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Moscow Secondary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.