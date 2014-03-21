(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Renaissance Financial
Holdings Limited's (the holding company of the
Russia-headquartered investment
banking group known as RenCap) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'. The
Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING
The affirmation reflects Rencap's progress in disposal of its
non-core assets,
stabilisation of performance and benefits from support already
provided to the
company, and potentially available in the future, from its
majority owner Onexim
Group (Onexim).
The Negative Outlook reflects risks to the credit profile from
the challenging
operating environment and/or potential weakening of customer
confidence, which
could put a strain on liquidity. Capitalisation is also weak,
given still
sizable related party exposures and non-core assets.
Liquidity is currently reasonable, but there are potential
risks. The put option
on a USD255m Eurobond (remaining outstanding amount) in April
2014 is by itself
of moderate concern, because RenCap currently has about USD280m
of
non-encumbered cash, plans to recover one related party exposure
for USD245m
and/or may also receive additional funding from Onexim.
However, liquidity is also vulnerable to shocks on the equity
market, as most
operations on both sides of the balance sheet are collateralised
with equities.
A potential sharp and quick market drop (a protracted fall, even
if large, would
be less of an issue) could create a net cash outflow, because
there could be a
short-term gap (usually one to two days, according to
management) between the
time when the company needs to post additional collateral on
margin calls to
market providers of repo funding and the time when it receives
additional
collateral under reverse repo and margin lending from its
clients. Fitch
estimates the current liquidity buffer would allow RenCap to
withstand a
significant one-time drop of the stock market of about 20%, but
this resistance
could decrease if some liquidity is spent on the Eurobond
repayment and not
replenished.
Another possible challenge to liquidity stems from potentially
increased risk
aversion with respect to Russia on the part of global financial
institutions,
currently comprising about half of RenCap's repo funding. If
some of these
counterparties close limits, this could force RenCap to seek
alternative
providers of funding and/or unwind its reverse repo facilities
and margin
lending. The flexibility to unwind is significant, but
nevertheless limited
(Fitch estimates at most to about 80% of total repo funding) due
to some of the
repo funding being used to fund legacy non-core assets, related
party exposure
and potentially some less liquid client exposures.
As a mitigant, some support may come from Onexim, which already
provided about
USD350m of emergency support in 4Q12, which comprised long-term
loans and
repoable assets and helped to restore client and counterparty
confidence by
supportive public statements. Onexim continues to express its
commitment to
RenCap and provides business to the firm engaging RenCap as an
advisor in the
group's major transactions. At the same time, there is still
some uncertainty
about Onexim's propensity to support over the long term and in
all
circumstances.
Fitch views positively RenCap's progress in disposal of its
non-core assets. In
2013, RenCap sold illiquid investments (including forestry
assets, African banks
shares and some other assets) for around their book value of
USD214m. The
remaining legacy investments of USD223m in a Ukrainian
agro-holding and USD46m
in Kenyan land will likely be more difficult to dispose in the
medium term. The
Ukrainian asset may also be a source of negative revaluation in
case of
prolonged economic recession in Ukraine.
Profitability is weak, but positively the company managed to
break even in 2013
even after restructuring provisions and non-core items. RenCap's
revenue base
benefited from an increase in advisory fees generated by several
large projects
some of which are brought in by Onexim. Operating costs
decreased by about 30%
mainly due to staff reduction.
Market risk relating to potential proprietary trading is modest,
as RenCap has
scaled down these operations, also reflected in low VaR (USD10m)
and zero net
exposure for delta portfolios.
Capitalisation is weak, considering significant USD1.1bn
exposure to an
immediate parent entity Renaissance Capital Investments Limited
(RCIL) and its
affiliate, and the remaining USD269m non-core investments. This
compares with
equity of USD584m at end-2013. RCIL is fully owned by Onexim and
is a holding
company, which owns 100% of RenCap and an 85% share of
RenCredit, a Russian
consumer finance bank. RenCap may recover USD245m from RCIL's
affiliate in case
of need, while Fitch believes that the unwinding of the
remaining RCIL exposure
will ultimately require the sale of RenCredit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING
A significant liquidity squeeze, if not remedied in a timely
manner, could
result in a downgrade. If RenCap makes sizable operating losses
which erode
capital and could potentially weaken the propensity of Onexim to
stand behind
the company, the ratings could also be downgraded.
If the company continues to generate sustainable positive
operating results and
risks to liquidity subside, the Outlook could be revised to
Stable. Further
progress with the sale of non-core assets would also be rating
positive, as
would be support for the company's capitalisation, either
through further equity
injections or repayment of RCIL's debt to RenCap.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating of Renaissance Securities
Trading
Limited: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street Moscow
115054 Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.