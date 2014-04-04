(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Metropolitan
Community of
Rennes, Rennes Metropole's (RM) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
The ratings are underpinned by RM's continued solid performance,
low debt,
robust socio-economic profile, and skilled management of its
finances. The
ratings also reflect an expected significant, but manageable,
increase in debt
in the coming years related to a new metro line. The Stable
Outlook factors in
RM's capacity to maintain a sound budgetary performance over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to preliminary results, RM reported a strong current
margin of 30.4%
of current revenue at end-2013. RM's strength lies in its
capacity to maintain a
sound budgetary performance over the medium term, as revenue
flexibility is
sufficient to offset most of the expected decline in state
transfers and higher
interest expenses linked to debt growth. The current margin
should therefore
remain confortable and average 27% from 2014 to 2016.
Debt is moderate relative to peers at 20.3% of current revenue
in 2013, leading
to a confortable debt payback ratio of 0.7 year. Debt management
is prudent with
low exposure to interest rate risk. Liquidity is underpinned by
predictable cash
flows and, according to preliminary results, RM achieved a
structural cash
surplus of EUR156.7m at end-2013, which was sufficient to cover
debt servicing
by over 14x. This amount has been built up in recent years to
ensure
self-financing of capital expenditure until 2015.
The construction of a second metro line scheduled for completion
in 2018 should
bring capital spending to EUR347m per year on average from 2014
to 2016.
Self-financing of capital expenditure, after debt repayment,
could therefore
decline to 54% during this period, from 99% in 2013. Fitch
forecasts a sharp
increase in debt, which may reach 87% of current revenue by
end-2016. Its debt
payback ratio would then weaken to 3.1 years. However, Fitch
points to RM's
positive track record for its first metro line in 1997-2002,
which demonstrated
tight control of indebtedness and subsequent rapid
de-leveraging.
Guaranteed debt was high, and stood at 177% of current revenue
at end-2013,
according to preliminary results. Fitch considers it as low risk
as it
essentially comprises long-term regulated loans extended to
state-monitored
social housing entities. Debt of public sector entities is low.
Despite a challenging overhaul of the industrial sector, RM's
economy remains
dynamic, well-diversified, and enjoys a structurally
below-average unemployment
rate. Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young,
highly qualified
population, low real-estate prices and strong public
infrastructure.
RM benefits from sound governance and is deeply integrated with
its main
constituent city, Rennes (AA/Stable/F1+). An advanced financial
management
framework underpins RM's capacity to effectively implement its
financial
strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of RM's budgetary performance and its
self-financing capacity,
leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., direct risk payback
ratio of over
four years for more than two consecutive years) could lead to a
downgrade.
An upgrade may result from lower-than expected increase in debt,
provided the
sovereign rating (France, AA+/Stable/F1+) is also upgraded.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
