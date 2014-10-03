(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Republic of Congo's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the rating on the 2029 Eurobond at 'B+' ,the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'BBB-', in line with the Country Ceiling for the Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale (CEMAC). KEY RATING DRIVERS The Republic of Congo's 'B+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: The sovereign's balance sheet is strong as a result of oil-related fiscal surpluses (10% of GDP on average since 2010) and external debt cancellation. Fitch expects government deposits will reach 19% of GDP and official foreign reserves six months of current account payments at end-2014. Non-oil GDP is growing rapidly, supported by high public investment. The rating is constrained by oil dependence (70% of government receipts and 80% of external receipts) and weak structural indicators and public finance management. Fitch expects the budget surplus will decline to 4% of GDP in 2014, from 8% in 2013, mainly due to higher public investments. We expect the budget surplus will then increase to 7% of GDP by 2016, as investment spending declines. Oil receipts will gradually decline as a percentage of GDP as the expected increase in production (to 340,000 barrels per day in 2017 from 261,000 in 2014) is offset by lower oil prices (USD95 per barrel by 2016 from USD105 in 2014). Fiscal and external buffers will strengthen further in the medium term. Non-oil GDP growth has been rapid in recent years. Fitch expects non-oil GDP to grow at 9% in 2014 after 8.8% in 2013, driven by increased public and private investment in the run-up to the 11th African games to be hosted by Congo in 2015. The tertiary sector is also growing fast, reflecting increased income and consumers' needs. Fitch expects non-oil GDP will grow 7% in the medium term. Fitch forecasts government debt to reach 36% of GDP at end-2014 (vs. 43% for the 'B' peers' median). It has markedly increased in recent years, from 21% of GDP in 2010, mainly due to new highly concessional Chinese loans to finance infrastructure projects. Fitch expects government debt to gradually decline and stabilise at around 30% of GDP by 2020. Despite large primary fiscal surpluses, the projection of an only gradual reduction in government debt reflects Fitch's expectation of more disbursements of external loans to fund investment projects. World Bank governance indicators are much weaker than for peers. Congo's Ease of Doing Business ranking (185 out of 189 countries) is particularly low but could improve in the next survey following reforms. Despite some improvements since the civil war in the 1990s, the UN Human Development Index is lower than the 'B' median, reflecting widespread poverty, limited availability of health services and a weak education system. Public finance management (PFM) is weak. Tax revenue is volatile and non-oil tax revenue (12% of GDP) is low. Arrears to civil servants amount to 3.7% of GDP. Unsettled external debt claims, notably with former state suppliers, are equivalent to 4.9% of GDP, which continues to act as a drag on the sovereign's credit profile. PFM is improving, with no new arrears since 2010 and the recent Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative compliant status, which reflects improved governance in the oil sector. Franc zone membership has ensured a supportive macro environment, including a stable currency and low inflation. The monetary arrangement is backed by high foreign reserves pooled at the central bank and the French guarantee on currency convertibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action, individually or collectively, are: - Substantial progress towards the resolution of unsettled external debt claims with bilateral and commercial creditors and the clearing of domestic arrears. - Continuing high non-oil GDP growth and an improved business climate that would support economic diversification. - Continued building of fiscal and external buffers thanks to budget surpluses. Regular investment into the newly created sovereign wealth fund in a transparent manner that would promote savings of oil receipts and strengthen fiscal buffers could benefit the rating. The main factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: -Excessive growth in current public spending, which would weaken the budget surplus and affect Congo's ability to build fiscal buffers. -Continued rapid increase in government external debt that would weaken external debt metrics and the sovereign balance sheet. -Any threat to political stability, especially in the run up to the 2016 presidential election. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that world GDP growth will gradually accelerate, to 3.1% by 2016 from 2.7% in 2014, supporting demand for Congo's exports. Fitch assumes Brent oil prices will remain high, albeit declining, at USD95 per barrel by 2016 from USD105 in 2014. Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will remain unchanged and keep supporting macroeconomic stability. Fitch assumes that President Denis Sassou N'Guesso will be re-elected relatively easily in 2016 (even if this needs a change in the constitution). Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 