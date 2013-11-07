LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Komi's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency ratings at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(rus)'. The agency has also affirmed the region's Short-Term Foreign Currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks are Stable. The rating action also affects Komi's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds of RUB4.6bn (ISIN RU000A0JS0N1, RU000A0JR3B1, RU000A0DF2U3 and RU000A0GKKB7). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Komi's strong economic profile, sound budgetary performance and moderate direct risk. However, the ratings also factor in high fiscal concentration on a few companies and pressure on operating expenditure due to federal election promises. Komi has a strong economy, albeit heavily weighted towards natural resources. The republic's gross regional product per capita (GRP) in 2011 exceeded the national median by more than 2x. Fitch expects Komi's GRP to expand at about 2% annually in 2013-2015. The tax concentration of the local economy on the 10 largest companies was high at about 46% of total tax revenue in 2012. However, the high concentration of the local economy can be attributed to a harsh climate, and the region's remote location from major markets hinders investments in industries outside natural resources. Fitch forecasts Komi's direct risk will increase to above 30% of current revenue in 2013-2015, from 21% in 2012. Debt coverage ratios should remain sound at below five years in 2013-2015, but refinancing risks will grow over the medium term as a result of the expected rise in debt. However Komi's moderate indebtedness, sound liquidity and fair access to financial markets should mitigate refinancing risks. Issued guarantees and the debt of Komi's public-sector entities totalled RUB0.4bn at end-2012 and represented less than 1% of current revenue. Komi has demonstrated sound budgetary performance with an average five-year operating margin of about 12%. However, changes to the allocation of corporate income tax since 2012, leading to volatility of tax revenue, and pressure on operating expenditure will limit the operating margin to about 8% in 2013-2015. Operating expenditure is under pressure because of promises, made by the federal government during pre-election periods in 2011 and 2012, to align public sector salaries to the region's average salary. This will fuel operating expenditure growth in the medium term. Komi is located in north-east European Russia. It accounted for 0.6% of the national population and 1% of the national GDP in 2011. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if Komi reports sound, stable operating performance with direct debt representing less than four years of current balance and direct risk remaining below 40% of current revenue. Deterioration of the budgetary performance leading to weak debt ratios, such as direct debt servicing exceeding 100% of operating balance, could result in a downgrade. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Russia has an evolving institutional framework with the system of intergovernmental relations between federal, regional and local governments still under development. - Russia's economy will continue to demonstrate moderate economic growth. Fitch does not expect dramatic external macroeconomic shocks. - The federal government's budgetary performance will remain sound and will serve as a supporting factor for Russian LRGs. - Komi will continue to have fair access to the domestic financial markets sufficient for refinancing its maturing debt. - Increasing pressure on operating expenditure and capital spending will result in an increase of debt and slight weakening of debt coverage ratios. Contact: Primary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 80 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 807 6111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 9 April 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.