(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Republic of Komi's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+', its
National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and its Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BB+' and National Long-term 'AA(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the Republic of Komi's strong economy with
wealth indicators
well above national averages, low contingent liabilities and
moderate debt.
However, the ratings also take into account weakened budgetary
performance and
pressure on expenditure.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of continued
pressure on
expenditure due to the federal government's election pledges and
slow revenue
growth resulting from economic slowdown and current geopolitical
uncertainty.
This will result in more borrowings in the medium term to cover
budget deficits.
Komi's budgetary performance deteriorated in 2013 to sharply
below historical
levels. The operating balance turned to a negative 7% of
operating revenue,
compared with an average operating surplus of 12% for 2008-2012.
Overall deficit
widened to a sizable 24% of total revenue, leading to a
depletion of the
republic's historically high liquidity and almost a doubling of
debt. The weak
operating performance was due to a sharp fall in corporate
income tax (CIT) and
the federal government's decision to align public sector
salaries with Komi's
fairly high average salary.
Fitch expects operating surpluses at about 5%-6% of operating
revenue in
2014-2016. Direct risk will grow to about 50% of current revenue
by 2016, while
debt coverage will remain weak in the medium term. Komi's direct
risk increased
to 37% of current revenue at end-2013, from 21% a year earlier.
The republic's
indebtedness is still moderate compared with international
peers.
The republic depleted its historically strong cash reserves
during 2013.
Although its liquidity improved to RUB8.5bn as of 1 September
2014 from RUB0.9bn
at end-2013, this was mostly due to RUB10.1bn of bonds issued in
June 2014. Komi
has low refinancing risk in 2014 at RUB0.2bn, but faces
refinancing peaks of
RUB10.9bn in 2015 and RUB9.7bn in 2016. However, Fitch does not
expect Komi to
face difficulties in accessing debt markets or rolling over its
existing loans
with Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative).
Komi's gross regional product per capita (GRP) in 2012 exceeded
the national
median by more than 2x while average salary in December 2013
exceeded the
national median by more than 50%. Fitch expects Komi's GRP to
expand at about
0.5%-1% annually in 2014-2016.
The strong economy is weighted towards the natural resources
sector, leading to
high tax concentration. The top two taxpayers - OAO LukOil
(BBB/Negative) and
OAO Gazprom (BBB/Negative) - together contributed 25% of total
tax revenue in
2013. Harsh climate and the republic's remote location from
major markets hinder
investments in industries outside natural resources.
Komi's creditworthiness remains constrained by the institutional
framework for
local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. The
predictability of Russian
LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Growth of direct risk to above 50% of current revenue, coupled
with consistently
weak budgetary performance resulting in operating balances
insufficient for debt
service and a reduced capacity to obtain affordable funding for
its debt
refinancing needs, will lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
