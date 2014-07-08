(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Retail Automotive CP Germany 2013 UG's EUR370.4m class A notes (XS0947169347): at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.

The transaction is a EUR400m portfolio of multi-brand auto loan receivables originated by CreditPlus Bank AG in Germany. The bank is a direct subsidiary of CA Consumer Finance, thus part of the Credit Agricole group (A/Stable/F1).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Asset performance is in line with Fitch's assumptions. As of end-May 2014, cumulative defaults and cumulative losses were at 21bp and 13bp, respectively. Fitch notes that these figures are somewhat skewed to the downside by the purchase of additional performing assets during the revolving period. Nevertheless, even excluding the newly purchased assets, the performance of the transaction is in line with our expectations.

The transaction will enter its amortisation phase in on the interest payment date in August 2014. Over the 12-month revolving period, portfolio composition by product types has evolved and is slightly better than the agency's stressed expectations.

Credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes is provided by overcollateralisation and a fully-funded cash reserve and is currently 8.4% (unchanged since closing). Due to the rapid amortisation of the portfolio and strictly sequential note amortisation, CE is expected to increase rapidly.

So far, all defaults have been provisioned for by excess spread via a principal deficiency ledger (PDL). However, Fitch notes that the default definition is relatively late, usually at some 150 days past due. This reduces the amount of receivables that can be debited to the PDL. Delinquencies are relatively low at some 24bps as of end-May 2014, supported by the benign macro-economic environment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected impact upon the class A notes' rating of increased defaults and reduced recoveries:

Current rating: 'AAAsf'; Increase default base case by 25%, reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAAsf'.