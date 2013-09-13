(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Reinsurance Group of
America, Inc.'s (RGA) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), and the
'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of RGA Reinsurance Company (RGA
Reinsurance).
The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A complete list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
Key Rating Drivers
RGA maintains leading positions in its core markets: U.S. and
Canadian ordinary
life recurring premium with a focus on mortality risk. The
company's market
share in the U.S. is benefitting from consolidation driven by an
overall decline
in new business assumed as direct writers retain more mortality
risk in response
to higher reinsurance costs.
RGA's operating earnings through the first half of 2013 (1H'13)
were below
expectations due primarily to a $274 million pre-tax charge in
the second
quarter. The charge was related to group disability business in
Australia, which
is part of the company's Asia Pacific segment, a relatively
small contributor to
RGA's historical earnings. Claims incidence and reporting lags
in the total and
permanent disability (TPD) line are the main drivers of the
loss. RGA believes
the charge is very conservative and will cover all future claims
related to this
business, although Fitch believes some uncertainty remains.
The losses in Australia also reduced statutory earnings through
1H'13, since RGA
Reinsurance assumes business from RGA Australia. Fitch believes
the poor results
in Australia raise questions about overall risk management and
the company's
appetite for growth.
RGA's other segments reported results generally in line with
expectations.
Canada's operating earnings were lower due primarily to better
than expected
mortality in the prior year.
The decline in earnings depressed the company's GAAP
earnings-based interest
coverage. Fitch believes, however, that the group's ability to
service its debt
remains sound. The holding company has committed to maintaining
cash and liquid
assets of at least 1.5x interest expense. As of June 30, 2013,
RGA had $497
million of cash and invested assets at the holding company level
compared with
$58 million of adjusted interest expense. There is no holding
company debt
maturing until 2017.
Fitch views RGA's financial leverage as in line with its median
guidelines for
the current rating at 27% as of June 30, 2013 and year-end 2012.
The total
financing and commitments ratio (TFC) is relatively high at
1.2x.
Fitch views the statutory capitalization of RGA Reinsurance as
adequate,
although the company relies on support from its parent to
maintain targeted
capital levels. RGA Reinsurance's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio
is estimated to
be well above 300% at the end of the second quarter and is
expected to be in the
350% to 360% range for full-year 2013.
Fitch's primary concern is the potential for increased earnings
volatility due
to a change in RGA's operating profile. RGA's current ratings
are based in part
on the company's historical focus on traditional individual life
mortality risk
in the U.S. and Canada, where results have been stable. Fitch
notes that, while
individual mortality experience is still the dominant driver of
operating
earnings in the U.S. traditional segment, non-traditional
business, including
long-term care and group life and health, account for an
increasing proportion
of earnings in this segment, and that trend is expected to
continue. Fitch views
this non-traditional business as potentially riskier.
Fitch has also historically viewed RGA as being in
non-asset-intensive
businesses. Fitch is monitoring asset growth because of its
concern that
contraction in RGA's core U.S. traditional market will cause it
to look for
growth in riskier asset-intensive businesses. Asset leverage -
GAAP assets in
relation to adjusted equity - was 8x as of June 30, 2013,
unchanged from Dec.
31, 2012.
Fitch is also concerned that heightened regulatory scrutiny of
the use of
captives could have a negative impact on RGA.
The ratings assigned to RGA reflect 'non-standard' notching
relative to the IFS
rating assigned to RGA Reinsurance. Based on Fitch's notching
guidelines for
reinsurers, standard notching between the subsidiary IFS rating
and parent
company's IDR rating is one notch. The current two-notch
difference between RGA
Reinsurance's 'A+' IFS rating and RGA's 'A-' IDR reflects
Fitch's view that RGA
Reinsurance has not been a consistent source of cash flow to the
parent. RGA's
ratings could be upgraded one notch to 'standard' notching if
RGA Reinsurance
became a consistent source of cash flow to the holding company.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
Further
deterioration in the Asia Pacific segment or a loss in another
segment that
prevents a recovery in GAAP earnings to 2012 levels within the
next 12 to 18
months; GAAP interest coverage maintained below 7x; RBC of RGA
Reinsurance drops
well below 300% on a sustained basis; holding company financial
leverage above
30%; TFC maintained well above 1x; GAAP asset leverage of 10x or
higher.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
RBC of RGA
Reinsurance of 400% or more on a sustained basis; financial
leverage (excluding
collateral financing) maintained in the 15% range; a TFC ratio
of .6x or below
on a sustained basis; GAAP interest coverage of 10x or more and
GAAP asset
leverage below 6x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-;
--5.625% senior notes due March 15, 2017 at 'BBB+';
--6.45% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--5.00% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB+';
--6.75% junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 15, 2065 at
'BBB-';
--6.20% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-'.
RGA Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
