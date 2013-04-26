(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on Rite Aid
Corporation (Rite Aid), including its Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Rite Aid's high leverage and operating statistics that
significantly trail its
two major competitors;
--Strong market share position as the third largest U.S. drug
retailer;
--Management's concerted efforts to improve the productivity of
its store base
and manage liquidity through a series of refinancings that have
pushed out debt
maturities to 2017, working capital reductions and other cost
cutting
initiatives.
Rite Aid's underlying prescription count experienced volume
growth of 3.4% over
the last year as Rite Aid benefited from the impasse between
Walgreens and
Express Scripts (ESRX). The strong generic wave boosted gross
margins and EBITDA
was $1.1 billion in fiscal 2013, surpassing the $1 billion level
for the first
time. Adjusted debt/EBITDAR and EBITDAR/interest plus rent
improved in fiscal
2013, ending at 6.6x and 1.4x, respectively.
Fitch expects adjusted leverage to be in the 6.7x - 7.1x range
over the next 24
months, assuming same store sales growth in the -1% range and
EBITDA in the $1
billion range.
Rite Aid's operating metrics still significantly lag those of
its largest and
well-capitalized competitors, with average weekly prescriptions
per store of
approximately 1,230 and an EBITDA margin of 4.4% (versus
Walgreens' EBITDA
margin at 6.5% and CVS's retail EBITDA margin at 11%). Beyond
the benefit from
the generic wave and the recent benefit from gaining script
volume from
Walgreens, Fitch does not expect meaningful top-line and EBITDA
expansion over
the next couple of years.
Rite Aid has largely been unable to participate in the strong
industry growth
largely due to capital constraints, and the company's inability
to appropriately
invest in its stores remains an ongoing concern. The Wellness+
loyalty card
program and recent remodeling activity have helped the company
to stabilize its
prescription volume and see modest front-end growth. However,
capital spending
remains below levels required to remain competitive, and the
company's market
share could continue to weaken over time, even in markets where
it has a
top-three position. As a result, Fitch expects Rite Aid's
topline to remain
modestly negative given front end same store sales expectations
of +1% and
pharmacy same store sales of -1 to -2% (with prescription growth
of
approximately 1%).
At March 2, 2013, Rite Aid had cash of $129.5 million and excess
borrowing
capacity of approximately $1.015 billion under its credit
facility, net of $115
million in outstanding letters of credit. Rite Aid has
maintained liquidity in
the $950 million - $1.2 billion range for the past three years.
Fitch expects
free cash flow, net of capital expenditures of $400 million, to
be in the $200
million range over the next couple of years, which will enable
the company to
modestly reduce debt overtime. The company has been actively
refinancing its
debt maturities over the past year, pushing out the next major
maturities to
2017. Fitch expects the company will continue to look for
opportunity to extend
maturities and lower the average cost of debt as bonds become
callable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A positive rating action is unlikely at this point,
given the lack of
visibility on EBITDA growth and material debt reduction.
Negative: A negative rating action could result from
deteriorating sales and
profitability trends that lead to liquidity concerns and/or the
company's
inability to address debt maturities in a timely fashion.
RECOVERY CONSIDERATIONS
The issue ratings shown above are derived from the IDR and the
relevant Recovery
Rating. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a liquidation value
under a distressed
scenario of approximately $6 billion on inventory, receivables,
owned real
estate, and prescription files. The $1.795 billion revolving
credit facility,
the $1.161 billion Tranche 6 term loan, and the $650 million
senior secured
notes due August 2020 have a first lien on the company's cash,
accounts
receivable, investment property, inventory, and script lists,
and are guaranteed
by Rite Aid's subsidiaries, giving them an outstanding recovery
(91%-100%).
The $1.795 billion revolving credit facility is due to mature in
2018. However,
there is a springing maturity in the event that Rite Aid does
not repay,
refinance or otherwise extend the $500 million 7.5% second lien
notes or the
$810 million senior notes, both due in 2017, prior to 91 days
before their
respective maturities. The senior secured credit facility will
require the
company to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of
1.0x only if
availability on the revolving credit facility is less than $150
million. Rite
Aid's fixed charge coverage ratio was above the minimum required
amount at the
end of the last quarter.
Rite Aid's senior secured notes that have a second lien on the
same collateral
as the revolver and term loans and that are guaranteed by Rite
Aid's
subsidiaries are also expected to have outstanding recovery
prospects. Given the
amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure, the
unsecured
guaranteed notes are assumed to have below-average recovery
prospects (11%-30%)
and the unsecured non-guaranteed notes and convertible bonds are
assumed to have
poor recovery prospects (0%-10%) in a distressed scenario.
Fitch has affirmed Rite Aid Corporation's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'B-';
--Secured revolving credit facility and term loans at 'BB-/RR1';
--First and second lien senior secured notes at 'BB-/RR1';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'CCC+/RR5';
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'CCC/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Committee Chairperson:
Timothy Greening
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3205
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance', (Dec. 12, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers',
(Nov. 13, 2012);
--'High Yield Retail Checkout' (Jan. 12, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
High Yield Retail Checkout -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.