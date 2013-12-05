Dec 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based RMB
Structured Insurance Limited's (RMBSI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'BBB' and its National IFS rating at 'A+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed
Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited's (RMBFS) and Mauritius-based RMB
Structured Insurance Limited PCC's (RMBSI PCC) IFS ratings at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the companies' strong capital positions, based on Fitch's
own assessment of their risk-adjusted capitalisation and also of their
regulatory solvency margins, and their prudent investment portfolios. They also
reflect RMBSI's conservative use of reinsurance in its underwriting management
agencies (UMA) insurance business and a ZAR400m surety guarantee to the RMBSI
group from RMI Holdings Limited (a group company).
Offsetting these positive rating drivers is the group's small size and
concentration risk, stemming from its focus on the South African market, limited
number of clients as well as the challenge of exercising control over its UMA
insurance business. The presence of stronger, much larger competitors is also a
constraint.
RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong links to the RMBSI
group. Fitch views RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group as defined
in the agency's insurance rating methodology.
In the financial year to June 2013, total gross written premiums (GWP) increased
by 81% to ZAR636m. The main contributor was the UMA business which increased by
141% to ZAR349m. This development stands in contrast to prior years, when RMBSI
was facing challenges to build and maintain its presence in the UMA market.
Fitch views positively that the group's fee and underwriting income has
continued its upward trend in FY13 to ZAR63m (FY12: ZAR39m, FY11: ZAR35m). This
was driven by an increase in underwriting income from the structured insurance
business.
Overall, the RMBSI group continued to deliver strong results in FY13, as
reflected in a net profit of ZAR89.3m in FY13 (FY12: ZAR96.2m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the international scale ratings is unlikely in the medium term,
given the companies' relative small scale.
However, triggers for an upgrade of RMBSI's South African National Scale Ratings
over the medium term include sustained profitable growth improving the overall
scale of the company, while maintaining the current strong capital position.
A downgrade may result from evidence of the group's business model being
unsustainable, reflected by a sharp decline in revenue and/or earnings. A
substantial, sustained deterioration in capitalisation based on Fitch's own
assessment of risk-adjusted capitalisation or deterioration in RMBSI's solvency
levels to below 400% (FY13: 659%) and/or a sustained poor underwriting
performance leading to deterioration in capital could result in negative rating
action.
Due to the strong links between RMBFS, RMBSI PCC and the wider RMBSI group,
Fitch would expect any movement in the credit ratings of RMBFS and RMBSI PCC to
be closely related to those of the rest of the group.