March 14 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed RMF Euro CDO S.A.'s (RMF Euro CDO) notes, as follows. Class A (XS0156515982): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Class B-1 (XS0156519117): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative Class B-2 (XS0156520719): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative Class C (XS0156524034): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate is RE5% KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of all the rated notes reflects the transaction's stable performance since the last surveillance review in March 2012 compared to the level of credit enhancement commensurate with the notes' current ratings. The revised Stable Outlook on the senior class A notes reflects their increased credit enhancement levels due to their amortisation. The class A notes have amortised to 19% of their initial balance from 67% in the last review. The Negative Outlook on the class B-1 and B-2 notes reflects the notes exposure to market value volatility of the portfolio's long-dated assets, i.e. assets maturing after the transaction's legal maturity in February 2015. The transaction's long-dated bucket stands at EUR12.3m, decreased from EUR21.6m as of the last review and currently stands at 13.2% of the performing portfolio (compared to 11.9% in the last review). As of the February 2013 investor report the Fitch weighted average rating factor has improved to 56.8 from 61.2 as of the last review, however it still fails the threshold of 52. Assets rated 'CCC' or below account for 4.26%, down from 6.50% as of the last review. However, the portfolio includes 4 defaulted issuers, which account for EUR8.8m and 8.8% of the portfolio, compared to one defaulted issuer and 1.4% of the portfolio as of the last review. Class A and B overcollateralization (OC) tests are passing, while class C OC test is under-collateralised. Class C benefits from a turbo redemption structural feature where some excess spread is diverted to redeem class C if the class C redemption test is breached. Due to breaches in the class C redemption test, the class C notes have been paid down to 84% of their original balance. However the class C notes have not been paid down since the last surveillance review. Class C has a high fixed coupon of 7.76% relative to the portfolio yield given the low interest rate environment. This could result in a low interest coverage that could be further eroded as the transaction delevers. The reinvestment period ended in February 2008. However, the manager is allowed to reinvest unscheduled principal proceeds and sale proceeds from credit impaired and credit improved assets. Fitch has considered the sensitivity of the notes' ratings to the transaction's exposure to countries where Fitch has imposed a country rating cap lower than the ratings on any notes in the transaction. These countries are currently Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Greece, but may include additional countries if there is sovereign rating migration. Fitch believes that exposure of up to 10% of the total investment amount to these countries, under the same average portfolio profile and assuming the current ratings on the UK and eurozone countries are stable, would not have a material negative impact on the notes' ratings. The transaction currently includes only one asset from these countries in the defaulted bucket, which accounts for 3.2% of the total portfolio (performing and defaulted assets). RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch ran additional sensitivities stresses on the transaction to outline the impact on the notes' ratings if the key risk drivers - default rates and recovery rates- were stressed. Lowering the rating of all assets in the portfolio by one notch (i.e. increasing the default rate) would likely result in a downgrade of two notches for class B1, B2 notes. Applying a recovery rate haircut of 25% to all assets would likely lead to the same results as when increasing the default rate. In both sensitivity analyses, the senior class A notes can withstand their current 'AAsf' rating stress scenario. RMF Euro CDO S.A. is a securitisation of primarily senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and high yield bonds. The issuer, RMF Euro CDO, is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. At closing, the proceeds of the issued notes were used to purchase a target portfolio of EUR300m. The portfolio is actively managed by Pemba Credit Advisers.