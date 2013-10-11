(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Rating has affirmed Road King Infrastructure
Ltd's (Road King) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BB-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously
withdrawn the ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant
to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical
coverage of this issuer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving scale in property development: Road King achieved contracted sales of
CNY9.5bn in 2012 and CNY9.4bn in January-September 2013. This is expected to
rise to CNY12bn for the whole of 2013. The improved sales alone are not enough
to raise Road King's IDR, though. The company has been investing in the
property development business, and the larger scale brings cost benefits and
diversification in its land bank.
Healthy leverage and liquidity: The company maintains healthy leverage of net
debt/adjusted inventory at 31% as of end-H113. Based on its conservative
financial management and business expansion plan, Fitch expects the company to
keep its leverage stable with net debt/adjusted inventory below 35% over the
next two years.
Limited growth of toll road business: Road King receives a stable stream of cash
from the toll road segment, which is enough to cover over 50% of the company
annual cash interest expenses into 2015, and support investment in its property
development business. While the growth of cash distribution from the toll road
business is expected to be limited in the next 18 months, the recurrent cash
inflow is still of a sufficient size to give Road King the financial strength
and flexibility to support its current ratings.