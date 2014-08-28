(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
healthcare company Roche's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'AA'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed
at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is 'Stable'. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this commentary.
The rating affirmation follows Roche's proposed tender offer to
acquire 100% of
US-based biotech company InterMune for USD8.3bn, representing a
63% premium. The
fully cash-funded transaction will be recommended by both boards
to InterMune's
shareholders on 29 August for approval.
The announced transaction and its underlying valuation reflect
Roche's
confidence in InterMune's rare lung disease treatment, which has
received
approval in Europe and Canada, and is expected to receive US
approval in 4Q14.
Loss-making at present, InterMune will give Roche access to a
new medicine for a
previously untreatable lung disease, which Fitch projects will
achieve USD700m
of sales by FY17. We do not view the acquisition as
transformational for Roche.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Leverage Consistent with Ratings
The InterMune purchase, together with bolt-on acquisitions
totalling USD2.5bn
(incl. milestone payments), takes Roche's cumulative announced
acquisition spend
so far in 2014, to USD10.8bn, which will be financed by a
combination of cash,
commercial paper and bond issuance.
Fitch projects this total acquisition spend will raise funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage by a maximum 0.5x to around 1.0x
(depending on the
timing of closure). We expect FFO fixed charge cover to remain
strong at no less
than 10.5x, which is above the 10x minimum consistent with the
company's 'AA'
rating (the coverage ratio assumes a 75% debt refinancing of the
InterMune and
bolt-on acquisitions). In addition, based on strong free cash
flow (FCF)
generation and on our projection of FFO of no less than CHF14bn
p.a., we expect
Roche to deleverage over the next four years, allowing it to
absorb the
InterMune acquisition at the current rating. This is reflected
in the Stable
Outlook.
Improving Business Profile
The offered price is considered high, based on the underlying
peak sales
assumptions for the key drug. It represents a strategic premium
which we believe
Roche is paying due to the fact that it will 1) be acquiring a
lucrative orphan
drug treating a rare disease; 2) enable it to rebalance its
future revenues away
from its strong focus on oncology and towards its respiratory
medicine offer;
and 3) realise economies of scale in marketing the drug
alongside the existing
respiratory offer and in using the established Genentech
platform. In addition,
we expect the acquisition to generate immediate administrative
cost benefits.
Execution of Targeted M&A Strategy
We see additional financial headroom at the current rating level
for the company
to continue its selective M&A approach of adding specific assets
to its selected
areas of expertise that will enhance product, R&D and/or
technology platforms.
Such transactions would, however, need to be supported by
successful product
launches and pipeline developments, hence improving the
underlying business
risk, to avoid negative rating action.
Liquidity Expected to Remain Strong
Roche's liquidity profile currently (as of end-June 2014)
comprises cash and
marketable securities of CHF10.2bn, more than sufficiently
covering short-term
maturities of CHF4.4bn. Roche also has access to a USD7.5bn CP
programme (of
which USD2.6bn were utilised at end-June 2014), which are
supported by EUR3.9bn
undrawn committed bank facilities. The current cash balances and
unutilised
portion of the CP programme are sufficient to pay for the
transaction but would
leave Roche's liquidity position stretched. The affirmation of
the Short- term
IDR assumes that, upon completion of the acquisition, some of
this short-term
debt will be refinanced with longer-tenor debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Although not expected in the near-term, future
developments that could
lead to positive rating actions include sustained
industry-leading profitability
and cash flow generation with commitment to financial ratios in
line with a
higher rating category. These would be:
-FFO adjusted net leverage no greater than 0.5x (FY13: 0.5x) on
a sustained
basis
-FFO fixed charge cover of 20x or above (FY13: 10.5x), on a
sustained basis
-Increased product diversification, reducing Roche's reliance on
its oncology
offer
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Significant pipeline setbacks and negative clinical trial
results
-Major debt-financed acquisition or share buybacks, resulting in
FFO adjusted
net leverage above 1.6x on a sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge cover below 10x on a sustained basis
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Roche Holding Ltd.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Roche Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Roche Finance Europe BV
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in
various
jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to
be the primary
analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be
the secondary.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.