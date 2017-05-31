(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rogers
Communications Inc.'s
(Rogers) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured
debt ratings at
'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mid-2x Leverage by 2018
Rogers' credit profile remains weak with leverage beyond current
rating guidance
at the end of the first quarter 2017 at 3.0 times (x). However,
Fitch believes
Rogers is committed to a de-leveraging path back below 2.5x.
This view is
supported by the company's diversified revenue base, good
profitability,
moderating capital intensity and improved trajectory in its core
Internet and
wireless segments that should result in increasing levels of
free cash flow
(FCF). Consequently, Fitch expects leverage to improve during
the next two years
by an approximate 0.2x turn per year driven by debt reduction
and EBITDA growth.
Commitment to Rating
A key aspect to Fitch's current view reflects Rogers' public
commitment to
maintaining leverage in the 2.0x to 2.5x range over the longer
term. Fitch
believes that Rogers' management team and Board of Directors are
in full
alignment and will demonstrate a consistency in its financial
policy toward
prioritizing debt reduction. Rogers' deferral of a dividend
increase in both
2016 and 2017 demonstrates that commitment. Furthermore, Fitch
views the Rogers'
family control as a credit positive that serves as an underlying
anchor with a
long-term investment horizon.
Good Asset Mix
Rogers' mix of wireless and cable assets positions the company
competitively and
allows for significant revenue diversification through its
robust bundled
service offerings. Rogers has completed several strategic
transactions in the
past several years to secure additional spectrum capacity to
further bolster a
robust spectrum portfolio and long-term rights for highly-valued
sports content.
The $1 billion plus Cogeco stake serves as a long-term strategic
hedge and
potential financial flexibility in the event of stress.
Solid Profitability, Cost Opportunities Exist
Rogers' mix of assets combined with relatively effective cost
controls has been
key components that underpin the company's ability to generate
solid margins and
good internally generated cash flow despite challenges from
competition,
technology and regulation risk. Competitive challenges and
technology issues has
resulted in some margin pressure and stagnating EBITDA growth as
margins have
declined approximately 200 basis points to 37% since 2013/2014.
Rogers has focused on restoring top line growth through several
initiatives that
have gained traction in recent quarters. Fitch believes Rogers
new CEO, Joe
Natale, will bring further operating discipline to the company's
key priorities
that should improve the trajectory of productivity and
efficiency efforts and
lead to margin expansion during the next several years. Fitch
views the largest
factors outside the company's control of macroeconomic and
regulatory as
relatively benign with limited downside risks over the rating
horizon as Rogers
has relatively modest exposure in the oil and gas regions in
Canada.
Core Operational Improvement
The positive trajectory in Rogers' core Internet and wireless
segments have
reset the foundation and improved the longer-term growth
outlook. The wireless
segment has experienced positive trends in gross add share,
churn, ARPA and net
additions as service revenue growth of 6.6% in the first quarter
of 2017 was the
best result since 2010. Internet revenues have been growing
robustly, in the
high-single to low double-digits. Consequently, higher margin
Internet revenues
now contribute 45% of total cable revenues at the end of the
first quarter 2017,
an increase from 37% since the beginning of 2015 that have
largely offset
erosion of TV and telephony revenues. The deployment of 1 Gbps
high-speed
broadband service across Rogers' entire footprint has created a
marketing
advantage and positive halo effect to drive increased broadband
net additions
and higher ARPUs.
Comcast Platform a Positive
Rogers plan to deploy Comcast's X1 IP based video platform in
early 2018 further
improves Rogers' competitive position and should address the
weakness with
Rogers' current TV offering that has led to subscriber losses of
roughly 300,000
during the past three years. The enterprise market, in both
wireless and
wireline, where Rogers has lower share is also expected to be an
increasing
growth driver. While improved, customer service continues to lag
peers and
remains a work in progress. Fitch believes Natale's extensive
background in this
area is key to address long-term systemic cultural issues with
consistently
offering superior customer service experiences.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within Fitch's internally produced
rating case for
the issuer include:
--Consolidated revenue increases by approximately 3% in 2017,
the lower end of
company guidance of 3% to 5%. For 2018, Fitch forecasts revenue
growth
increasing modestly from 3%.
--EBITDA growth of approximately 3.8% with margin improvement of
20 basis
points, which is toward the upper end of company guidance of 2%
to 4%. For 2018,
Fitch forecasts margin improvement of 40 basis points due to
efficiency
initiatives and improving cable trends.
--FCF in the range of $650 million +/- 10% in 2017 based on
capital spending of
$2.325 billion (slightly higher than midpoint of company
guidance) and lower
interest costs. Cash taxes will increase moderately from 2016
levels of $295
million. Fitch expects FCF will rise moderately beyond 2017
benefitting from
lower capital intensity, core operational improvements cost
efficiency
initiatives.
--Leverage expected to decrease to 2.8x in 2017 and 2.6x in
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is unlikely given Rogers' elevated leverage.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Any material M&A, spectrum acquisitions or step-ups in
shareholder
distributions, including dividend and share repurchases that
causes Rogers to
deviate from Fitch's expectations for leverage reduction to the
mid 2.5x range
by 2018;
--Rogers does not execute on current operational initiatives
resulting in lower
revenue growth and margin erosion due to competitive pressures
resulting in a
failure to delever as expected.
Solid Financial Flexibility and Liquidity
Rogers is well-positioned from a liquidity perspective with
expectations for
consistent FCF generation and undrawn capacity on its credit
facilities. Rogers
generated approximately CAD584 million in FCF (FCF defined as
cash from
operations less capital spending less dividends) during the LTM
period. For
2017, Fitch expects FCF in the range of $650 million. FCF should
rise moderately
beyond 2017 benefitting from moderating capital intensity, core
operational
improvements and efficiency initiatives.
During the first quarter of 2017, Rogers amended its revolving
credit facility
to extend the maturity date of the CAD2.5 billion facility to
March 2022. In
addition, Rogers added a $700 million tranche to the facility
that matures in
March 2020 for a total credit limit of $3.2 billion. Rogers also
entered into a
$1 billion U.S. dollar denominated commercial paper program.
With CAD266 million
of CP outstanding and CAD491 million drawn on the revolver at
the end of the
first quarter 2017, Rogers had approximately CAD2.4 billion of
revolver
availability.
Rogers' also maintains a CAD1.05 billion accounts receivable
program, maturing
in January 2019, that had CAD870 million drawn leaving CAD180
million of
availability. Maturities are material during the next three
years and include
CAD500 million remaining in 2017 and US$1.4 billion in 2018 and
CAD900 million
in 2020. Fitch expects Rogers to use undrawn short-term
liquidity to repay 2017
senior notes maturity and pay down debt as cash flow builds.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Rogers' ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Senior Director
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
