LONDON, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and local
currency IDR at 'BBB'.
The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Romania's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+'
and the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
factors:
Public finances are broadly under control. The general
government deficit (GGD)
in ESA95 terms fell to an estimated 2.6% of GDP in 2013, in line
with the 'BBB'
median, from 3% in 2012. Fitch projects that the GGD will fall
slightly in
2014-15, although the forecast is subject to some upside risk
given that 2014 is
an election year (EU parliamentary in 2Q and presidential in
4Q). Gross general
government debt (GGGD) is set to rise to 40% of GDP in 2014-15,
in line with the
category median, as the government takes advantage of favourable
financing terms
to increase debt issuance. However, Fitch expects GGGD to
gradually fall
thereafter.
GDP increased faster than expected in 2013, registering real
growth of 3.5% on
robust industrial and agricultural output. Net foreign trade was
the sole driver
of growth on the demand side. Strong GDP growth in 4Q13 (1.7%
qoq, 5.2% yoy)
provides a good starting point for 2014, and Fitch now forecasts
growth of 2.8%.
The composition of GDP growth is likely to be more balanced in
2014, with
domestic demand making a stronger contribution than in 2013 as
investment in
particular picks up. The government has recently made progress
in the sale of
stakes in key state-owned enterprises (SOEs), but stronger trend
GDP growth
awaits fuller implementation of the structural reform agenda.
Romania's trend
growth remains weaker and more volatile than the 'BBB' median.
The Romanian economy has absorbed previously large external
imbalances, with the
current account deficit (CAD) falling to a post-transition low
of 1.1% of GDP in
2013. There are substantial fiscal and external buffers,
including government
deposits equivalent to 5.7 months of budget and debt financing,
international
reserves (FXR) worth seven months of current account payments,
and resources
under the precautionary IMF-EU deal worth EUR4bn (12% of FXR).
Nevertheless,
disagreements between coalition partners led to the break-up in
February of the
ruling Social Liberal Union (USL), and tensions between the
president and the
prime minister have risen recently following a period of
relative calm. Fitch
expects a new government will soon be in place, but cannot rule
out that
domestic and external shocks could undermine the resilience
shown thus far to
Fed tapering-related volatility.
Fitch does not consider the banking sector to pose a significant
risk of
contingent liabilities to the sovereign. The sector is
well-capitalised on
aggregate (Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 13.7% at end-2013)
and the
loan-to-deposit ratio has fallen to close to 100%. Asset quality
is still a
concern, with the non-performing loan ratio at 21.9% at
end-2013, up from 18.2%
at end-2012 and 7.9% at end-2009. Nevertheless, NPLs are almost
fully
provisioned against taking into account prudential filters
imposed by the local
regulator.
Most governance indicators are in line with the 'BBB' median and
EU membership
underpins domestic politics and institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating
action:
- Stronger trend economic growth, as a result for instance of
sustained
structural reforms to SOEs, healthcare spending and the public
administration,
in turn leading to greater confidence that Romania is bridging
income gaps
relative to EU peers.
- Faster reduction in external debt ratios than Fitch currently
expects.
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- A significant fiscal loosening that jeopardises the stability
of public
finances.
- A sustained loss of momentum in the implementation of key
structural reforms,
for instance as a result of political instability.
- External macroeconomic or geopolitical shocks that erode
significantly
Romania's fiscal and external buffers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will continue efforts towards
attaining its
medium-term objective of a structural budget deficit of 1% of
GDP.
Fitch assumes that the unwinding of extraordinary global
monetary stimulus will
proceed in a broadly orderly fashion.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the
risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1189
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013
www.fitchratings.com.
