WARSAW/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Romanian City of
Brasov's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F3'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the city's
sound operating
performance will continue in the medium term, supporting the
city's strong
self-funding capacity. The IDRs factor in healthy debt service
and debt payback
ratios in the medium term, as well as the city's low level of
debt. The IDRs
also reflect substantial indirect risk stemming from the high
level of
liabilities of Centrale Electrica de Termoficare SA (CET), the
city-owned former
heating service provider, which is currently under bankruptcy
procedure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to Fitch's base case scenario, Brasov's operating
balance will remain
sound in 2017-2019, averaging 20% of operating revenue, which
would be in line
with the historical average from 2012-2016. This will be
supported by the city
authorities' continued cost-control measures and tax revenue
growth, aided by
the projected growth of the national economy. This should result
in a nominal
operating balance averaging RON130 million, which should be
sufficient to fund
the city's investment plan.
In 2016, Brasov's operating balance was high at RON178 million
or 30.2% of
operating revenue (2015: RON146 million or 25.6%), and above our
expectations.
Consequently, the city reported a surplus before debt of 26%,
improving the
city's cash position to RON256 million at end-2016 (2015: RON102
million).
Fitch envisages the city's budgetary deficit to average 10% of
total revenue in
the medium term following the rollout of new investments. We
estimate the city's
capital expenditure to average RON200 million in 2017-2019 (28%
of total
expenditure; 2012-2016: average RON113 million or 21%). The
city's high cash
buffer, high self-financing capability, as well as the
availability of EU and
state investment grants to Romanian local governments should
keep the city's
debt financing needs limited in the medium term.
Fitch forecasts the city's debt will continue its declining
trend until
end-2018, with direct risk falling below RON60 million or 10% of
current revenue
(2016: RON92 million or 16%). Although Brasov does not include
any new borrowing
in its financial planning for 2017-2020, Fitch assumes that the
city may resort
to debt from 2018, once investments under the 2014-2020 EU
budget are in their
final stages.
Fitch expects the city's debt service and debt payback ratios to
remain healthy.
Debt service, projected to average RON20 million annually, is
likely to be
covered more than 6x by the operating balance. The
debt-to-current balance ratio
is likely to be around one year, well below the city's final
debt maturity of 10
years.
Brasov operates five fully owned public sector entities (PSE),
which based on
preliminary data had a total RON504 million of debt outstanding
at end-2016. The
majority (79%) relates to CET. Fitch assumes the city is liable
for the debt of
its companies. However, according to Romanian law, the owner is
only liable to
the extent of its joint capital (in CET's case it is RON175
million paid in
full).
Romania's highly centralised budgetary system ensures adequate
support and
control from the central government. Under the austerity
measures implemented
during the national economic contraction in 2011 and 2012, the
state ensured
budgetary rebalancing in local government finances through
subsidies and
regulatory measures, including expenditure control.
Located in central Romania, Brasov is the capital of and the
largest city in
Brasov County and has over 290,000 inhabitants. The city is a
popular tourist
destination and has a strategic location in the heart of the
country. Fitch
expects real GDP growth of 4.8% in 2017 and 3.9% in 2018 for
Romania. The local
economy is diversified and comparatively wealthy by national
standards. In
addition to locally generated tax revenue, the city's budget
also benefits from
central government transfers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Brasov's ratings are constrained by those of the sovereign
(BBB-/Stable).
Positive rating action would be triggered by an upgrade of the
sovereign's
ratings providing no changes to our base case.
A negative action on Romania's ratings will be reflected in
Brasov's ratings. A
downgrade could also result if the city's operating performance
falls below
10%-12%, leading to sustained weaker debt payback and debt
service above 50% of
the operating balance, or if there is a significant rise in
Brasov's net
indirect debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 111
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
