FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Romanian City of Oradea's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Oradea's sound and stable budgetary performance, its economic progress, a stable political environment as well as a supportive regulatory framework. They also take into account the city's limited budgetary flexibility and increasing direct debt. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Oradea's budgetary performance will gradually improve until 2016 and debt coverage and debt servicing ratios will remain sufficient for the current ratings. Given the infrastructural needs of a growing local economy, Fitch assumes debt will continue to rise but remain under the statutory debt servicing limit until 2016. Romania's GDP is expected by Fitch to have grown 2% in real terms (2012: 0.7%) in 2013. Fitch expects faster growth of 2.6% in 2014 and 3% in 2015, well above the average of 1.6% achieved in 2007-2011. This should translate into higher transfers from the state to the city, largely from redistributed VAT taxes. Local wealth indicators are above the national average and as the capital and educational and health care centre of Bihor County, Oradea has a below-average unemployment rate of 3.2% (Romania: 4.7% at end-September 2013). Oradea operates under a conservative regulatory framework with statutory debt limits. Although debt has significantly increased over the past five years and is assumed to further increase until 2016, it should remain, according to the city, below the statutory limit. Although the operating margin was slightly lower at 18.3% in 2012, it is in line with the previous five years' performance. Fitch estimates that the operating margin should remain around 20% in 2013-2016 and should be sufficient to cover interest costs by at least 8x, leaving debt servicing at under 50% of the operating balance. Given the moderate interest burden (2012: 2.3% of operating revenue) the current margin ensures an adequate self-financing capacity for investments. In 2012, Oradea reported a small surplus before debt variation of 7.8% of total revenues and envisages it to rise to10% for 2013. In 2013 Oradea contracted RON14.4m from the state treasury and RON40m with ING Bank to co-fund EU projects. At end-November 2013, direct debt outstanding amounted to RON289m, and RON55m of additional debt has since been contracted but not yet drawn. Debt is prudently managed and Oradea has no bullet repayments and has extended the maturity profile of its debt. Debt servicing is estimated at RON47m in 2013 and RON45m in 2014 and 2015. In the year to date Oradea's debt service totalled at 21.6% of own revenues collected over the last three years, well below the statutory debt limit of 30%. Oradea has shares in five municipal companies, which together had RON182.5m of indirect debt in 2012 and Fitch assumes that support from the city, in case of need, would be forthcoming. Guarantees declined to RON45.5m at end-2012 from RON79.2m in 2010 and are at zero since May 2013. Net overall risk (assuming cash was zero at end-2012) amounted to RON520m at end-2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action could be triggered by a weaker operating performance resulting in reduced coverage of capital expenditure and a concurrent deterioration in debt and debt service ratios, with an increase of indirect debt to current revenue to 150% (2012: 123%). A positive rating action may result from an operating margin consistently above 20%, debt service at below 50% of operating balance and a debt payback (direct debt/current balance) below eight years (2012: 4.5 years) associated to a reduction of debt-funded investments. All else being equal, this may lead Fitch to remove the one-notch differential between Oradea's and Romania's foreign currency IDRs. Oradea's local currency IDR is at the same level as the sovereign's. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions: - A supportive Romanian institutional framework to remain in place - VAT transfers in line with levels received in previous years - Debt not exceeding 100% of current revenue and to remain within the statutory debt servicing limit - On-going prudent funding scheme of the city's ambitious investment plan Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D - 60321 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 