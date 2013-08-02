(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Bank Rossiysky Capital's (BRC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, SENIOR DEBT RATING BRC's Long-term IDR and other support-driven ratings reflect the limited probability of external support for the bank, given its 99.99% ownership by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA). In Fitch's view, the DIA and/or other government bodies would be likely to provide liquidity or further moderate capital support to BRC, if needed, as long as the bank is state-owned. However, in the long-term support for BRC is more uncertain given the non-strategic nature of the investment and DIA's intention to sell the bank following the strengthening of its solvency. DIA and management have informed Fitch that an additional capital injection, sufficient to write-down existing legacy exposures in the statutory accounts, is currently under discussion with the DIA and Central Bank of Russia. Fitch would consider such an injection as credit positive in the near term, although the recapitalisation could ultimately also facilitate the sale of the bank, potentially putting downward pressure on its support-driven ratings. Fitch believes that the likelihood of DIA selling BRC by end-2014 is currently quite low. This is due to the fact that DIA is currently not legally allowed to sell the bank for less than DIA's total investments in the bank's equity (RUB14.2bn at end-H113). As there is still a large shortfall between the DIA's investments and BRC's IFRS book equity (RUB2.8bn end-2012), and BRC's ROAE was a modest (given the low equity base) 16%, it is unlikely that the bank will be able to replenish its capital to a level close to the DIA's investments by end-2014, Fitch understands. That said, if the sale of the bank was deemed politically expedient, Fitch believes it may be possible to structure this in a way which conformed to existing legislation, and changes to the legislation also cannot be ruled out. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, SENIOR DEBT RATING BRC's ratings could be downgraded if the bank is sold to a relatively weak new owner, or if greater clarity emerges in respect to the intention of the DIA to sell the bank in the near term. The ratings could also be downgraded if required external support is not made available in a timely fashion. An upgrade would be possible if BRC is sold to a highly-rated entity which identifies the bank as strategically important, but Fitch views this as unlikely. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of BRC's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's weak capital position and reliance on regulatory forbearance to meet statutory capital requirements; risks arising from increasing exposure to real estate lending and from the fast growing retail loan portfolio; and the tight liquidity position. However, the rating also considers the bank's limited refinancing risks and the potential for improving scale to gradually support internal capital generation. BRC's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio, which is based on IFRS accounts where problem exposures are reasonably reserved, was a low 3.6% at end-2012, down from 5.5% end-2011 due to rapid growth and weak internal capital generation. The regulatory capital ratio was a higher 10.6% at end-H113 due to only gradual creation of reserves on problem legacy assets. In order to fully write off its legacy exposures in its statutory accounts (which are fully reserved under IFRS) BRC requires a further RUB6.3bn of capital. Hence, Fitch believes that the potential capital injection from the DIA would be credit positive. Fitch views BRC's new lending as weak, as it is largely exposed to construction (20% of the total portfolio) while most of these exposures (24% of the largest 20 loans) are extended at the initial stage of construction. Fitch views BRC's strategy of funding lumpy and mostly long-term exposures with granular, costly and potentially flighty retail deposits as risky, particularly noting rather tightly managed liquidity (at end-May 2013, the liquidity buffer was sufficient to withstand an outflow of only 9% of customer funding). RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING The VR could be downgraded if the bank is not recapitalised in the near term, given the low FCC ratio, weak internal capital generation and expected further growth. Conversely, the rating could be affirmed in case of a significant equity injection. Upgrade potential is currently limited, but gradual improvement of profitability and the absence of further asset quality deterioration are credit positive. The rating actions are as follows: BRC: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Stable Outlook VR: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+(EXP)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasilyev Associate Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 9982 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 