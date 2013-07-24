(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Rothschild & Cie
Banque's (RCB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with
a Stable
Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a',
Support Rating at
'5' and Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -VR AND IDRS
RCB's ratings are driven by its standalone credit profile, as
reflected in the
VR, which is based on RCB's excellent advisory position in
France, low risk
profile, strong (albeit weakened in 2012) profitability and
healthy capital
ratios. The VR also factors in its modest size, relatively
narrow product
offering and concentrated business in France.
RCB remains a market leader in mid-cap M&A business in France,
thanks to the
strong expertise of the bank's experienced executives, and its
solid network of
contacts. Fitch views RCB's independence as an important
competitive advantage,
which helps withstand the competition from global investment
banks.
RCB has very low risk appetite. The Rothschild family's personal
wealth can be
accessed to cover the bank's liabilities, which is a strong
incentive to
maintain a low risk profile. RCB's balance sheet is low-risk and
very liquid.
RCB takes no proprietary positions, and market risk is minimal.
RCB's capital
base is sufficient, given its low risk profile, despite being
low in absolute
terms. RCB has no financial debt (i.e. excluding deposits) and
only minimal
pay-out requirements.
RCB is fully-controlled by Paris-Orleans (PO), a listed
financial company
regulated by the French banking authority and 57%-owned by the
French and
English Rothschild family. PO's control has led to more unified
supervision of
the Rothschild family's banking interests. Fitch considers this
as an
improvement given the importance of avoiding reputational damage
to the business
model and the Rothschild name. Fitch also views the involvement
of unlimited
partners in the decision-making and oversight processes to be
aligned with the
interests of creditors and therefore not a negative rating
driver.
RCB's profitability has proved relatively sustainable even
during depressed
business cycles. Nevertheless, the difficult operating
environment translated in
declining M&A business volume and operating profit in 2012.
Asset management,
which is the second key revenue-contributing pillar for RCB,
suffered from
deposits outflows in 2012. However, operating ROOA and ROAE
profit remained
strong in 2012 and Q113, a trend which Fitch expects to continue
in 2013. RCB's
ability to adjust its cost base to revenue to remain profitable
and generate
solid cash flow is a crucial factor for its rating and will be
closely monitored
by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS
Fitch views RCB's size and business concentration as constraints
to upside
potential for its ratings. Conversely, any tarnishing of the
Rothschild
reputation and loss of franchise would put negative pressure on
RCB's ratings.
In addition, lower revenue diversification, for example linked
to further
material outflows of asset under management, or failure to
address shrinking
revenue by adjusting costs could have negative implications for
the ratings.
Moreover, RCB's ratings would be sensitive to a lower rating of
its sister bank
(N M Rothschild & Sons Limited, BBB+/Stable), as this could
potentially weigh on
RCB's capital ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that any
external support to
RCB, if needed, would be uncertain.
RCB would look to PO or its shareholders for support if needed.
Fitch believes
that it is the Rothschild family's priority to uphold the
reputation of all
family companies and that resources would be made available to
support RCB, to
the best of the family's ability, should the need arise.
However, in Fitch's
opinion, such external support cannot be relied upon given the
difficulties
associated with evaluating private family fortunes. In addition,
Fitch views
support from French authorities as unlikely.
The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to Fitch's capacity
to assess PO's
ability to provide timely support to RCB, which is not expected
in the near
term.
